Mayaro man gets $100,000 bail for theft

A MAYARO man who was pursued by two brothers in a dramatic car chase, after he allegedly stole $20,000 from a vehicle last week, appeared before a Justice of the Peace who granted him $100,000 bail.
Shawn Brandon Guy, 23, of Manzanilla Road, Mayaro, was charged with malicious damage and larceny of $20,000 following the incident that occurred last Wednesday.
Police said two brothers were at the ABC Home Store located at the Aranjuez access Road, South Aranjuez, where they parked an Isuzu Dmax van and entered the store.
One of them purchased an item but while walking back to the van they saw a man walking briskly away from the vehicle then get into a red Nissan Sylphy which sped off. The van owner noticed that the right rear window of the van had been smashed.
He checked and found $20,000 cash missing from an envelope which he had left on a bag in the back seat.
The victim and his brother then followed the red Nissan Sylphy along the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway. He contacted the police during the chase and also recorded a video which was shared widely on social media.
The red Nissan Sylphy came to a stop at dead end at Gobin Trace #2, Barataria. Two men jumped out of that vehicle and escaped. The driver however was subdued by the victim and his brother and was handed over to responding police officers shortly after.
After investigations were conducted, Guy was charged and appeared before Justice of the Peace, Abrahim Ali, where he was granted bail in the sum of $100,000 with a surety. Guy is expected to virtually appear at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court on September 6.
The search is on for the other two men.