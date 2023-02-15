Mayaro MP wants swift action over oil leak

MAYARO Member of Parliament Rushton Paray has called for swift action by Heritage Petroleum following a leak from one of the company’s ten-inch pipelines in the Guayaguayare area over the weekend.
Paray said while it happened two kilometres into the forest and has posed no immediate threat to residents, he is concerned is that it occurred close to the Lizard River.
He explained during an interview with the Express on Monday, “That water dumps into the Sea Wall and the concern is, if we get two days of rain from tomorrow and all that oil were to go down into the river, then we have an issue of the stench, the smell, the fish life inside the river. Then, if it dumps into the ocean at Sea Wall, a popular recreation area for beach goers, it will have some environmental and negative impact.”
While he has reached out to Heritage, he said he has not been receiving updates from the company, Paray added, “I am trying to encourage Heritage to act swiftly in the mop-up operations to avoid that oil from entering the watercourse and creating discomfort and damage to the ecosystem, if it gets into the water system... If they put booms inside the river, that is at least one precautionary measure in case the oil does slip in and they can capture it and extract it.”
Barriers have been placed in a watercourse and the Express was told, by a person on site, that no substance from the leak was seen near the booms on Monday.
The Express reached out to officials from Heritage Petroleum’s communication department on Monday, but no update was provided.
In a release on Sunday, Heritage said that the previous day, it responded to a report of hyrdrocarbons in the Guayaguayare Field. It said the source of the leak was identified, and the ten-inch trunk pipeline was repaired using a pipeline clamp.
It added that the leak was not in close proximity to, nor did it impact any, populated communities.
“Heritage’s Oil Spill Response Team immediately mobilised resources for containment and recovery of the spilled hydrocarbons, and commencement of restoration of the impacted area. Wildlife surveillance and rescue crews were also deployed to survey and assess the area,” the release said.
The company added it conducted intermittent air-quality testing and that levels have read within acceptable parameters.
The incident was reported to the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries (MEEI) and the Environmental Management Authority (EMA).