Mayaro taxis strike

Having failed to contact the Minister of Works and Transport, taxi drivers operating the Mayaro to Sangre Grande route withdrew their services yesterday.
Joined by residents, the taxi drivers held up placards and pleaded with the authorities to improve the Manzanilla Bypass Road, which had severely deteriorated in recent months.
The ten-kilometre roadway, built alongside the collapsed Manzanilla Road, began crumbling and calls to the minister have gone unanswered, said taxi driver Joel Lezama.
“Minister Rohan Sinanan met with us recently and we understand the situation. We are not forcing anybody’s hand. The minister asked that we work with him and he would work with us. We held up our side of the bargain, he is not holding up his. He told us to call him whenever the road gets bad and he will scrape it. He did it twice and stopped. We cannot get him now,” he said.
Lezama said potholes have developed along the entire roadway making it difficult for motorists.
“This is our bread and butter. We have to be fixing vehicles all the time. Also, we are transporting pregnant women, children and elderly people. This road is dangerous to drive on,” he said.
The taxi drivers held up placards at the taxi stand in Mayaro, calling on the authorities to hear their cries.
Lezama said motorists were weaving through the bypass road and parts of the collapsed road to avoid the crater-like holes.
“We understand that the bypass road cannot be paved, we are simply asking that they repair it regularly. The rainy season is here and it will soon be impassable,” he said.
Lezama said taxi drivers had also lobbied for reflector lights along the road, as it was difficult to drive along the road at night.
Last week, a visitor to Mayaro lost control of his pickup van and overturned along the bypass road. “The man did not know the road and he overturned. It has no lighting,” he said.
Dangerous driving conditions
Mayaro MP Rushton Paray has also called on Sinanan to respond as the Manzanilla bypass road was in “an extremely deplorable condition”.
Paray said, “The Ministry of Works and Transport should either use a petroleum-based binder to repair the severely damaged Mayaro-Manzanilla By-Pass Road or provide a clear explanation for its refusal or inability to do so.”
He said it was also important for the ministry to install adequate lighting and safety measures along the road to prevent serious car accidents and potential fatalities.
“The temporary bypass road has become hazardous for motorists due to numerous sinks and uneven surfaces, and overall dangerous conditions, particularly during nighttime. Recently, a vehicle overturned off the road due to the absence of reflective guides and inadequate lighting is some parts,” he said.
Paray said the absence of a petroleum-based binder on the road’s surface has made it vulnerable to continuous deterioration. “The current state of this project is unacceptable and reflects poorly on Minister Rohan Sinanan, whose negligence puts the lives of citizens at risk,” he said.
Paray said failure to take action will make the Minister personally responsible for any accidents, injuries, or damages suffered by drivers and commuters.