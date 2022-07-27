Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez says while there is a lot of work to be done to upgrade and beautify the capital city, resources are limited and the city corporation cannot do it alone.
Martinez made the comment yesterday as he called for Port of Spain business owners and stakeholders to play their part in improving the city.
He was speaking during a meeting with the Port of Spain business community held at the corporation’s City Hall head office.
Martinez noted that Port of Spain is 108 years old and has ageing infrastructure and other issues that the corporation cannot fix alone.
“Most of the money that we get is from subventions through the Ministry of Finance and most of the money that we get is for recurrent expenditure and salaries. We have 2,200 workers...so most of that money goes there and very little goes to development of the city,” Martinez said.
“People don’t realise that. They look at the big picture and it says we get $250 million. But $230 million of that goes to salaries and recurrent expenditure,” he said.
Martinez said despite this there are constant calls for the corporation to fix potholes, fix leaks, pick up garbage, etc.
“We get calls from everywhere to do everything,” he stated.
“We are not capable of doing everything on our own.”
Further, he said, the corporation has to fix problems it does not create.
“We clean the streets but we don’t dirty them. That’s a fact. If we were to dirty the streets then we have a responsibility to clean it. We don’t dirty it. Our citizens dirty it. The people that use the city of Port of Spain dirty the streets. And the thing about it is that at the end of the day, we get blamed for not cleaning it. But we clean it and then they dirty it again and we clean it again. That’s maintenance. That’s why we have a crew to get it done.
“But our trucks are ageing, our equipment is ageing. Sometimes we have to lend our equipment to other corporations whenever they are in distress...sometimes they break down. We sometimes struggle for money to get it up but you don’t really hear us complaining about it. Because you are the ones that complain so we can’t complain to the complainer about getting the job done. We do it by whatever means we get it done.”
Fix it yourself
Martinez said despite its shortcomings, Port of Spain is a beautiful city that citizens of T&T should be proud of and want to preserve.
“So we want to ask you as the business community, as the residents of our city, to work with us to get it done. Let us work together, listen to each other.”
Martinez said businesses can assist in whatever way they can but can start by upgrading their own storefronts to contribute to the overall upgrading of the look of Port of Spain.
“Sometimes you look at the sign on a building and it looks 100 years old. Everything is faded on it. Fix it. It’s your place. We’re not asking you to fix the potholes in the road, but fix in front of you. If you can assist us in doing the other things, by all means.”
Councillor Abena Hartley, too, called on the business community to step up as she said Port of Spain has not been living up to its previous standards in recent years.
She said the city council is tackling improvements block by block, with focus first being placed on the area of Charlotte Street starting from Queen Street to Independence Square, heading west to Richmond Street and back around to Charlotte street.
She said businesses can improve their exterior appearance by installing lighting and other methods of beautification to contribute to the overall improvement of the look of Port of Spain.
Safety for shoppers
Members of the business community who attended the meeting however raised issues including flooding, crime, vagrancy, “PH” taxi drivers and other issues they said must be addressed in order to attract people to Port of Spain.
Businessman Will Chang said while beautification is welcome, people will not come to Port of Spain if they do not feel safe. He said people would rather spend more at places like Westmall where they feel safe to shop than to visit Charlotte Street to do their shopping and risk being robbed or targeted.
Manager of New City Mall Dianne “Lady Wonder” Hendrickson called for more police foot patrols as she said this would act as a deterrent to would-be bandits. She detailed plans for the upgrading of the mall but said the mall is badly affected when it rains as the entrance is usually flooded, stranding patrons inside and preventing customers from entering.
Concerns were also raised by Michelle Constantine, manager of Nicholas Tower, who said there is a problem with vagrancy and “PH” taxi drivers gathering in the area.