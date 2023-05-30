Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez has expressed confidence the People’s National Movement (PNM) will retain all the seats in the upcoming local government election since the “corporation and its councillors have done a tremendous job”.
Addressing the Parliament on May 23, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said the local government election will be held in a 90-day timeframe beginning May 18 following the Privy Council ruling that the Government had acted unlawfully by deciding to postpone the local government election, and effectively extending the terms in office of incumbent councillors and aldermen by an additional year.
Martinez, who has just returned from a visit to Rome, Italy, and will be proceeding on vacation in Canada from today, said the Port of Spain City Council has had some challenges like lack of funding, “but at the end of the day, our first and foremost priority is the delivery of goods and services on behalf of the people.”
In a telephone interview yesterday, Martinez added:“The Privy Council has adjudicated. Parliament is in session as we speak. There is a lot of debate and banter. They are looking at making some amendments. We will wait to see how successful it is. Then it will determine what will be our next step. The Council will be guided accordingly.”
Sharing his sentiments on the Privy Council’s ruling, he said: “It’s a ruling we have to abide by. I know the Government is doing its job to ensure that whatever happens will happen smoothly. We will have elections. Let the people speak.”
On the way forward, Martinez said: “Every day I am in office, I have taken it seriously. I do whatever I can to ensure the citizens are taken care of. I hope any other chairman or mayor would think the same way. The citizens are first and foremost, in my mind. Anything that happens in local government affects the citizenry. We want people to get their work done as they go about their normal business. At times, you are subjected to a lot of personal attacks. You have to be strong and to deal with calumny from a position of experience and development.”
Moving to operational issues within the city, Martinez said he was pleased with the Diego Martin Highway extension and the upgrade of East Port of Spain.
He said the Diego Martin highway extension will benefit the travelling public by reducing traffic congestion.
Moving to East Port of Spain, Martinez added: “It’s one area that we want to ensure is developed. The corporation is going to be spending some time developing that section. We have to be able to remove the old, dilapidated infrastructure and prepare for new buildings.”
Martinez also said the City Council has been talking to the cable company and Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) about removing the “negative infrastructure.... Cable lines and light poles can look extremely unsightly. We want to remove eyesores throughout the city of Port of Spain.”