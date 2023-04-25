Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez intends to ask for an investigation as to why it is with ten minutes of rain there is such a high level of flooding in the capital city.
Commenting on the flooding of South Quay yesterday, Martinez said, “I don’t know if the pumps down at South Quay were turned on as that might very well be one of the issues.”
Speaking to i95.5 FM yesterday, he said, “I am very surprised of the amount of water that I had seen on South Quay.”
He added that “phenomenal weather is a situation that can be expected”.
“But I don’t know if it is that our drains are clogged. I will find out all of that as I will ask the CEO to respond in a report to me,” said Martinez.
Despite yesterday’s heavy showers, Trinidad and Tobago remains firmly in the dry season, according to the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS).
Downtown Port of Spain appeared to have received the bulk of flash flooding, but floods were also reported along the Eastern Main Road, Tunapuna, and Southern Main Road, Claxton Bay, Western Main Road, St James, as well as in Carenage and Cocorite.
Wrightson Road and Ariapita Avenue were not spared either as well as multiple areas in Woodbrook.
In central Port of Spain there were flash floods along St Vincent Street, Charlotte Street, Park Street and Chancery Lane.
At South Quay near City Gate, passengers leaving the facility were forced to take rainy season measures as some people quickly hiked up skirts and pants, placed plastic bags on their feet and picked their way across the wide road, trying their best not to fall into the murky waters.
The Meteorological Service explained, however, that “the showers and thunderstorm were due to many variables in the atmosphere, including an increase in instability and moisture”.
Yesterday’s forecast “included showers and the chance of an isolated heavy shower or thunderstorm with the possibility of accompanying gusty winds and street flooding”.
The TTMS said it “received many concerns from members of the public about the start of the rainy season but the weather that we are experiencing is not due to the (Inter Tropical Convergence Zone) ITCZ–which is a rainy season feature.
“While this has brought a change in the recent weather pattern, it does not indicate the onset of the rainy season.”