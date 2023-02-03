Media colleagues mourn ‘kind, humble’ Cholai

EL SOCORRO
GARBED in black, siblings Ijaz and Nadirah watched solemnly as their late father, Newsday senior photojournalist Sureash Cholai, was laid to rest at the Nur E Islam Cemetery, El Socorro, on Wednesday.
Cholai, 58, was blanketed in white sheets at the funeral service, which was performed under Muslim rites.
His younger brother, Rajesh Cholai, who made the trek from Tableland to say his goodbyes, said: “I am still in shock. Shaken. Our parents passed on. They had five children. It’s only my sister Judy and I now. We will miss him. He was a good brother. A loving man.” The media fraternity, relatives and loved ones had been plunged into mourning when he died “suddenly” on Sunday, from an apparent heart attack.
During the service at the Nur E Islam masjid, Imam Sheraz Ali recited Muslim prayers and delivered a homily.
He urged everyone to emulate Cholai’s “simple, kind, honest and hard-working attributes”.
Ali said Cholai exemplified several tenets of Islam like humility, kindness, honesty, charity and fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.
Glowing tributes also came from Newsday acting editor-in-chief Camille Moreno, who said the “Newsday family was in mourning”.
An emotional Moreno said: “I feel a great sense of loss. I worked with him on Saturday. He was dedicated as he has always been. He was generous, kind and selfless. He understood the things we are dedicated to. He was dedicated to the Newsday family. He told his stories in his photos. I had some history with him. But there are people who had more history with him. He was a good person.”
Casting her eyes in the direction of his children, Moreno added: “I want to tell his children he was proud of you. I feel honoured, humbled and privileged. It was an honour to have known him and to have worked with him. He would have a special place in our hearts. I heard the Imam speak about ‘good deeds’. I pray God accept him on his journey and guide him and accept all his good deeds.”
She also lauded Cholai’s tremendous work ethic and his keen eye for news, saying he had mentored younger reporters and photographers
Former People’s National Movement (PNM) senator Nafeesa Mohammed also attended.
Several Newsday journalists and photographers, both present and past, attended.