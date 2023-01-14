Media houses denied entry: MATT cries foul

THE Media Association of Trinidad and Tobago (MATT) is calling on the Office of the Prime Minister to clarify its criteria for journalists to be allowed entry to cover news conferences at the Diplomatic Centre.
This comes following claims from several media workers that they were denied access to cover the PM’s media conference on Covid-19 matters on Thursday and other conferences hosted by the PM in the past.
AZP News editor-in-chief Prior Beharry told the Express yesterday he has been trying to gain entry to conferences hosted by the PM for some time now, to no avail.
“I had spoken to the Minister of Communications (Symon de Nobriga) about it and he told me that was under the purview of the OPM, not his ministry,” Beharry said.
“We are an independent news outlet and we wanted to be able to give coverage. We have been invited and we have been physically and virtually present at press conferences hosted by other ministries. So, I do not know what the problem is at the OPM’s office at this point.”
On Thursday, businessman and radio host Robert Amar also complained of not being allowed entry to the PM’s media conference.
Amar is the host of a current affairs programme on 104.7 MORE FM.
He said he had previously written to the OPM expressing a desire to attend the PM’s conferences but was told that only “selected and invited media representatives” were allowed access.
“This is unfair to me, as an official of the media,” Amar said.
He questioned whether the PM was afraid of the tough questions he was prepared to pose.
Amar also questioned whether the PM had a “vendetta” against him and said he would be forwarding a complaint to all 41 Members of Parliament.
Senior broadcast journalist Stephen Cummings said he, too, has had issues gaining access to the PM’s press conferences in the past.
Cummings, who hosts a current affairs programme on the Family Focus Broadcasting Network, (FBN) Isaac 98.1 FM, said he had previously raised the issue with communications staff at the OPM.
He said he was told that only “big” media houses were being allowed into the conferences.
“There is a particular grouping of media that the PM’s office sees as important or trumps over other media,” he stated.
“We were not put into that category of being ‘big’ media.”
Cummings said legitimate smaller and independent media houses should not be excluded and should also have an opportunity to pose questions to the PM.
In its release yesterday, MATT said it agrees that the concerns are valid and must be addressed to ensure fair access to all media practitioners in the public interest.
“With the relaxation of pandemic-related restrictions, the Prime Minister’s office has yet to provide either guidance or criteria for access to press conferences held at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s.
“If interested media houses are denied access to question the Prime Minister about his announcements and a list of specially invited media guides invitations, there should be clarity about what qualifies one media house as ‘special’ over another.
“All practising journalists should have an opportunity to question the Government in person, and if space or social distancing is a concern, as it was during pandemic restrictions, then an opportunity to rotate journalists for access should be the norm.”
The Express contacted the OPM’s deputy press secretary, Abby Brathwaite, for comment on the matter and was told to forward questions via WhatsApp.
However, Brathwaite did not respond to the questions up to yesterday evening.