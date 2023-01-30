Media in mourning

SENIOR Newsday photographer Sureash Cholai, respected for his professionalism, and a keen eye for detail, died of a suspected heart attack yesterday morning.
He was 58.
His death came as a shock to the media fraternity and Newsday colleagues, as he was not known to be ill and had worked up to Saturday.
The veteran photographer was scheduled to work yesterday, but collapsed at a shop a stone’s throw away from his family home at La Canoa, Santa Cruz.
He would have celebrated his 59th birthday this year and was looking forward to his retirement in 2024.
Cholai joined Newsday around 2003 after leaving the T&T Mirror and Sunday Punch, where he started his career years before.
AZP News photo editor Azlan Mohammed, who worked with him at Newsday, recalled that back in 2003, then Newsday chief photographer Rattan Jadoo, who died last year, was trying to build a team of experienced and all-round photographers.
He remembered calling Cholai for the job.
“Sureash was strong in entertainment and over the years he had won a lot of awards for covering entertainment,” Mohammed said.
He said Cholai fit in well and got the job done at the Newsday without complaint, as he covered sports, entertainment and news assignments.
Three years ago, Cholai’s wife, Sharmilla, a public servant for over 30 years, passed away.
“He was in the process of trying to get her gratuity which he would have passed on to his children. He always told me that,” Mohammed said.
Tragedy struck again in December when Cholai lost his sister-in-law.
Cholai’s focus was always on ensuring his children’s future, Mohammed recalled.
His daughter, Nadirah, is a graduate of The University of the West Indies in the field of business, while his son, Ijaz, graduated from secondary school recently and has a keen interest in information and communications technology.
“For the last five years he would have been counting down his days to retirement. I met him in Parliament on January 20 and he was chatting and laughing and saying that he had one year again. He said he was looking forward to spending time with his kids,” Mohammed said.
Cholai was due to cover three assignments for the Newsday yesterday.
Mohammed said Cholai had a cough for a few days and before heading to work yesterday, he stopped by a parlour next door to home to purchase cough drops.
“As he was taking out his money at the parlour next door, he fell to the ground,” he said.
Mohammed said his former colleague’s death was a wake-up call to media workers to take care of their health.
“Take some time off and go do relevant tests. When you’re busy and on the go all the time as a media worker you don’t take the time to care for yourself or even eat properly. Take care of yourself,” he urged.
Cholai’s death came less than a month after the passing of ace Newsday crime reporter and editor Nalinee Seelal, who had been ailing for some time.
She was 53.
Tributes
Paying tribute to Cholai, Member of Parliament for St Augustine Khadijah Ameen said she often encountered him outside the Parliament or saw him in the public gallery.
“He was always quiet and polite. Always restful and focused on his duties. I extend condolences to his family and his colleagues in the media fraternity,” she stated.
Newsday associate editor Carol Quash remembered Cholai for always being professional and willing.
“We had this little joke. One time, I interviewed an author for the women’s magazine. He went to take photos of her and she sent me a cookie. But when he got back to the office I wasn’t there that day. So he ate the cookie. And she messaged me to say she sent a cookie for me. So, every time I saw him I would ask him, Sureash where my cookie boy? And he’d say, oh gosh girl, I ate it but I will go back by her for one,” she said.
Recalling his fondest memories of Cholai, senior Newsday reporter Sean Douglas said while Cholai was job-focused, he also exuded a sense of ease that was very comforting to him on assignments.
“I really felt this recently when covering the Paria Commission of Enquiry. Not only was the content of the hearings quite traumatic but the 11th floor location of the hearing certainly added extra stress to those of us that dislike heights,” Douglas said.
“Sureash’s mere presence was very comforting, during the stressfulness of the commission, and on so many other assignments, many far flung. On a lighter note, we once went to a function starting at 8 p.m. Upon arrival, we saw the agenda had listed some 20 speakers. Twenty! By the time we reached number six, Sureash looked at me, knowingly, and said, “Ok, you ready to go?”. We had sufficient by then!” Douglas said.
Former Newsday senior reporter Joan Rampersad said the news of Cholai’s passing shocked her.
“He was a very humble person. When we were on assignments together, most of our conversations were on family, as he cherished his family.
“He was not one to dwell on negativity. His death pains me,” she told the Express.
Express photographer Ishmael Salandy, who interacted with Cholai on many assignments, described him as a genuine person who was extremely talented and professional.
“This one hurts really bad,” Salandy said.