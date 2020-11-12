The Medical Board of Trinidad and Tobago has officially launched an investigation into the behaviour of Dr Avinash Sawh, who was heard in several audio recordings using racial slurs and verbally abusing an employee.
The board said in a news release yesterday that its council deliberated on the matter during its monthly meeting on Wednesday, where a decision was made to follow due process.
“As an initial step, correspondence will be sent to Dr Avinash Sawh seeking an explanation,” it said.
The board said it strongly condemned any form of racial discrimination, racial slurs or verbal abuse by registered medical practitioners.
It said according to the Medical Board Act, these actions can be potentially construed as infamous and disgraceful conduct on the part of the doctor.
However, former health minister Dr Fuad Khan, who once sat on the Medical Board, believes no disciplinary action can be taken against Sawh because his behaviour is not exactly defined under the act.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, Khan said the board can “investigate all they want”, adding that Sawh can sue the board once disciplinary action is taken against him.
“What he did, they (the board) might define it as disgraceful conduct, but in the Medical Board Act there is nothing there, except what the Medical Board feels is disgraceful conduct and that can be argued,” Khan said.
“Because I was on the Medical Board for six years and we tried to rope in a couple of errant doctors and we had some trouble, and it reached the point that we had to pay out millions of dollars in legal fees and the Medical Board does not have the money to do that. However, if the Medical Board could ask the Attorney General to take on the case, then they wouldn’t have to pay any legal fees,” he said.
Not the first case
Sawh was heard in the recordings telling an employee to ask people applying for the position of nurse at his clinic—Sawh’s Medical Associates in Phillipine, San Fernando—to submit a photograph of themselves to verify their race, as some of his East Indian patients did not want nurses of African descent treating them.
He also referred to police officers as “uneducated” and “dunce n*****”, and threatened to fire the employee if she spoke of reporting him to the Labour Board over outstanding wages.
At a news conference on Wednesday, Sawh apologised to citizens for his behaviour, promising that in the future he would hire nurses based on their qualifications, and not race.
The Emancipation Support Committee has since called for Sawh’s medical licence to be revoked.
Sawh is not the first doctor to come under fire for racist remarks.
In July 2018, Dr Dhelia Gabriel, a medical intern assigned by the Ministry of Health to the Port of Spain General Hospital, was fired after a video surfaced on social media of her using racial slurs towards a patient and her colleagues.
Khan noted that the two cases are different, as Sawh works for himself, therefore cannot not be fired by the Ministry of Health.
What the Medical Board Act says:
According to Section 24 of the Medical Board Act, a medical practitioner is deemed guilty of “infamous or disgraceful conduct” if he/she:
• wilfully betrays a professional confidence;
• abandons a patient in danger without sufficient cause, and without giving him an opportunity to retain the services of another medical practitioner;
• knowingly gives a false certificate regarding birth, death, notice of disease, state of health, vaccination or disinfection or respecting any matter relating to life, health, or accident insurance;
• divides with another person, who is not a partner, any fees or profits resulting from consultations or surgical operations, without the patient’s knowledge and consent;
• is addicted to the excessive use of intoxicating liquors or the excessive or habitual use of opiates or narcotics;
• impersonates another medical practitioner;
• employs in connection with his professional practice an assistant who is not registered or licensed under this act, or permits a person who is not registered or licensed under this act to attend or treat patients or to perform operations upon patients in respect of matters requiring professional discretion or skill, or by his presence or advice, assistance or co-operation, enables any such person, whether acting as an assistant or otherwise, to attend or treat any person for any ailment or to perform any operation upon a patient in respect of any matter requiring professional discretion or skill, or who holds out a person who is not registered or licensed under this Act as a person qualified to practise surgery, medicine or obstetrics in Trinidad and Tobago;
• directly or indirectly holds himself out to the public as a specialist or as being specially qualified in any particular branch of medicine and who has not taken a special course in such branch and received a certificate of specialty therein which is recognised by the Council
• does or fails to do any act or thing, the doing of which or the failure to do which the council considers to be unprofessional or discreditable.
The act goes on to note that if the council of the Medical Board finds a medical practitioner guilty of being infamous or disgraceful, it can censure or reprimand the medical practitioner concerned, suspend the medical practitioner concerned for a period not exceeding two years, or cause the name of such practitioner to be erased from the Register, the Medical Specialist Register, or his temporary licence revoked.