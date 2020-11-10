The Council of the Medical Board of Trinidad and Tobago is expected to meet today to deliberate over racist comments allegedly made by a doctor who operates a private medical clinic in San Fernando.
Recorded telephone conversations between the doctor and a former employee, in which he allegedly made the comments, were leaked on social media last week.
President of the Public Services Association Watson Duke told the Express yesterday that on Friday he sent a letter via e-mail to the doctor and his wife, requesting a meeting over the matter.
“Should the association not receive a reply by Tuesday 10 November, 2020, the matter will be escalated through the appropriate machinery,” he stated.
The Express understands the doctor has been a no-show at his private clinic.
In the call recordings, the doctor allegedly told the former employee (who was working as a nurse/receptionist) that a lot of his patients were racist and preferred East Indian nurses over African nurses.
‘Unfair to the patients’
He allegedly went on to instruct her to ask people applying for the position to attach a photo of themselves. In the conversation, he also allegedly referred to police officers as “uneducated” and “dunce n*****”, and threatened to fire the employee if she ever mentioned going to the Labour Board over outstanding wages.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh wrote to the Medical Board last week, urging the organisation to probe the matter.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, the former employee said she did not mind giving a statement to the Medical Board, if it is requested.
“I personally think that this situation is very unfair, not just to me but the patients who have trusted Dr (name called) for 15 years, including Afro patients; and to previous employees who were never paid fairly as well,” she told the Express yesterday.
She alleged the doctor and his wife were verbally abusive, emotionally and psychologically tormented her, and dehumanised her and her family during the year she was employed at the clinic.
“I believe that Dr (name called) and his wife need to apologise to me and my family and the members of the public, apart from other necessary disciplinary actions that must be given. I will be disappointed if (the Medical Board) don’t revoke his licence,” she said.