Members: Rahaman a ‘one-man’ show

The controversy over licences has revealed another issue the pharmacy industry is upset about—the management of Pharmacy Board president Andrew Rahaman who pharmacists accuse of running a “one-man show”.
A group of more than 500 pharmacists are working on a petition calling for fresh Pharmacy Board elections.
They have also called on Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh to demand an audit of the board’s financial statements.
On Monday, Rahaman blamed Deyalsingh and his staff for the delay in the issuing of licences and described what he termed the “hooligan” behaviour of the Ministry’s appointee and other pharmacists.
But, according to the Pharmaceutical Society of Trinidad and Tobago (TPSTT), there are problems with the Rahaman-led board.
The TPSTT stated the recent issue surrounding the delay in the issuance of licences by the Pharmacy Board was an “embarrassment” to members and a “danger” to the public.
The Health Ministry intervened in the matter and has extended licences to January 2024.
The TPSTT said it was aware that the Council of the Pharmacy Board has not been fulfilling its mandate as prescribed by law, including holding meetings, having free and fair elections and providing financial and operational reports.
“In this regard, there seems to be no sense of decency or ethical concerns among the persons purporting to have control of the Board,” said the TPSTT.
Rahaman has been president for 20 years and pharmacists alleged there is no transparency in the election process which prevents anyone from unseating Rahaman.
There is also concern over Rahaman’s disclosure on Monday that he charges a “consultancy fee” between $5,000 to $10,000 to assist pharmacies with the process of establishing their business, which includes obtaining the licence.
The TTPSTT argued yesterday that there must be transparency with respect to the money legally collected for licences.
“TPSTT holds that no one is above the law, and people and institutions must be held accountable for monies collected on behalf of the Government, especially in the context of providing services critical to the well-being of citizens,” it said.
Rahaman has claimed there was “hooligan” behaviour at pharmacists’ meetings, slowing the progress of the Board’s work.
Questions over elections
Allyson Pouchet of the TPSTT, in response to questions from the Express, said the meetings are “heated” because people voice their opinions.
“People voice their opinions. Mr Rahaman is a lawyer and he always quotes the law and as he rightfully said he brought a policeman to the meeting, I would not get into comment on that, the meetings are heated but I don’t know about hooliganism,” she said.
She said pharmacists speak about ethics and morals as well as the law to run the profession.
“The president never vacates the position. Usually when you have elections, the president and the posts are to be vacated to the presiding officer and the whole process of elections is not done that way,” she said.
She said if there is want to increase fees then there must be proper management to oversee this.
Pouchet reminded that only the Health Minister has this power but the Council can make the recommendation to the Minister after presenting its financial statements and justification.
Pharmacist Ricardo Mohammed told the Express there were elections last year which he claimed were questionable.
He said during elections, a slate is elected to council and the council then chooses the president.
Mohammed said last year he tried to lead a slate of five people, including himself, and Rahaman disallowed the nominations citing “technical” issues.
He said at this time pharmacists do not know who comprises the existing board other than Rahaman as president.
Mohammed said they have been trying to have free and fair elections without success.
“We are not saying that Andrew is not trying to help people but at the same time this is not a one-man show and we need to have a proper board and Council elected,” he said.
He said a proper functioning Board can take up the issue of increasing fees but with proper management.
“One man cannot make all the decisions, no matter how hard he works on the Board and he claims it is 14 hours a day he spends doing Pharmacy Board work. We will like to see the Board fully operational and transparent. Pharmacists have no problem paying anything additional once it is reasonable,” he said.
Mohammed said the board is supposed to provide information to people wanting to open a pharmacy as it is no “hard maths” and there are documents that can be given outlining all the specifications.
He said there is nothing in the Pharmacy Act that says you have to pay a consultancy fee to open a pharmacy and if people want to pay Rahaman they are doing so of their own accord.
Pharmacist Doodanth Alfie Mohammed said there must be some intervention by the Health Ministry to resolve issue and bring about transparency.
He said he attempted to contest elections on two occasions in 2020 and 2022 but there was no fairness in the elections. He said pharmacists’ hands were tied and there was need for the Health Ministry to bring about an amendment to the law.