Memories of Asami

Mystery surrounds the discovery of the body of a woman found behind the Paddock area near the Peschier Cemetery, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on Monday evening, as there has been no positive identification.
Police described her as being of African descent and in her late teens or early twenties.
She was of slim build and dark-brown in complexion.
She was approximately five feet tall and was found wearing a pink blouse and dark underwear, police said.
Her body was moved to the Port of Spain mortuary and a post-mortem is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, pending a positive identification.
The discovery mirrors that of Asami Nagakiya, 30, the Japanese pannist whose body was found at Queen’s Park West on February 10, 2016 (Ash Wednesday).
A post-mortem concluded that she had been strangled.
In March 2021, her case was closed by police following a review of the evidence.
Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard, SC, expressed satisfaction that the investigation was thoroughly done and concluded that all the evidence pointed to suspect David Allen who was killed in a police-involved shooting on December 12, 2016 in Woodbrook.
The Express yesterday visited the area near Monday’s discovery and much like Nagakiya’s case, no one claimed to have seen anything before.
Security personnel at the entrance to the Grand Stand of the Savannah said while there was the well-attended Redemption concert on Saturday night into Sunday morning, for the remainder of Sunday into Sunday night they had not noticed anything unusual in the general area where the woman’s body was found.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said in a statement yesterday it was seeking the public help to identify the body.
Anyone with information that can assist in identifying the woman’s body can call the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region One Office, at 625-8234 or 624-5230.
All calls are confidential, police said.
the area would have been dark on Sunday night or even early Sunday morning after the concert ended.
As the Express stood near where the body was discovered was made the ambient noise of traffic going around the savannah was significantly muted compared to when one is on the paved footpath.
“If this woman had screamed, could she have been heard?” the Express asked the driver.
“Not very well,” he replied.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said in a statement yesterday it was seeking the public help to identify the body.
Anyone with information that can assist in identifying the woman’s body can call the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region One Office, at 625-8234 or 624-5230.
All calls are confidential, police said.