‘Men must do their part to end gender inequality’

Men have a responsibility to end the unequal gender order that continues to disadvantage women.
This according to Amilcar Sanatan, a self-professed feminist, ally and advocate in the field of gender equality and development.
He also currently holds the portfolio of assistant director of Gender and Child Affairs in the Office of the Prime Minister and is a part-time lecturer at The University of the West Indies’ Institute for Gender and Development Studies, at the St Augustine campus.
Sanatan told the Sunday Express enormous obstacles persist, mainly because of the assumption that gender equality is “women’s business”.
“Still, men are not the magic instrument to achieve gender equality. For the most part, they are a missing piece. Men have their own investments in gender equality—it allows them to see themselves as human,” he said.
Sanatan continues to engage and strengthen the networks and connections among advocates for justice throughout the region.
He is regarded as one of the dedicated male voices that provoke important and necessary conversations as a staunch advocate for women’s rights.
Real and perceived safety issues
He said during a phone interview, “The issues are as many as they are complex. Gender-based violence, the impact of climate change on rural women, discrimination against young pregnant women, barriers to women’s leadership in financial and political institutions, and real and perceived safety issues in public spaces are some of the problems we are actively working on.
“Men invested in gender equality know the value of quality communications with their children, think about the inequalities in sports, demand the safety of all people in their community, and speak up and act when other men fall short of the best version of themselves,” he said. “Though my work is ideological, I am not interested in labels or passing some ideological test. I count myself as a member of a movement. I am interested in advancing an analysis that improves the quality of roads, provides better access to clean and quality water, and ensures children have a fair chance to succeed in education at all levels.”
He believes he established himself as a bonafide feminist and ally growing up in a household full of powerful women.
“Yes, I am a feminist. I am a socialist feminist who builds on the traditions of feminist and women’s rights movements in the Caribbean and America. My consciousness about women’s issues is not abstract. I grew up in a household full of powerful women who cared for their families and families throughout their communities because they were invested in the growth and development of others,” he said. “I modelled myself after the leadership qualities of women in senior leadership throughout my education—in primary school, secondary school and at the university. I never lost sight of the value of librarians who promoted literacy, upheld an institution of learning for the public and embraced the value of education for all.”
Women’s issues are everywhere, he noted.
“Public sexual harassment, gender pay gaps, everyday sexism, unfairly burdening women and girls with care work and the treatment of menstruation as something taboo and ‘unclean’ are gender inequalities that need to end. The experiences and examples of diverse women have long motivated me to be a better son, brother, cousin, friend, lover, worker and citizen of the nation,” Sanatan told the Sunday Express.
“Development justice matters to me. How does our model of development improve people’s lives? People need to co-imagine, co-create, sustain, and continually transform their social, economic and political realities. I want to contribute to the systems, processes and infrastructure needed to support this.”
He said he took pride in mobilising boys and men for gender equality. “It’s easier for men to consume the politics of male superiority and marginality from bad-mind prophets of gender doom. These two extremes distort men’s views, especially young men’s understanding of gender dynamics in society. I speak with men all the time, work with the youth, support them in their reflections about life, and ask them to live in the interest of justice for all. The smiles and positive exchanges we share afterward give me hope for a more equal and just Trinidad and Tobago, the Caribbean and the Americas,” Sanatan said.
Resources to support families
He said gender advocates are often taken for granted.
“Committed gender workers, public officials, activists and intellectuals advocate for gender equality every day of the year. For the most part, people take the efforts of gender workers for granted.
Most of the serious gender-equality advocates I know use their own resources to support families, answer telephone calls day and night to give assistance, and actively seek the well-being of women, girls, men and boys. The sensitisation workshops with migrants, outreach to youth in correctional centres, and campaign building with students are some of the ways that advocates lose sleep, lose money and, strangely, lose respect in the eyes of some. Still, we keep on advocating,” he said.
“People have very narrow ideas about the field of gender studies and the meaning of gender and development. My job is to mainstream gender at all levels of society. Imagine if the Minister of Finance read a gender statement when he, she, or they read the national budget. Imagine if we established a command centre to address gender-based violence, using data visualisation to assist with national security services and social interventions.
“Imagine if we established a gender equality bank that finances gender initiatives for long-term gender transformation that empowers women, men, boys and girls. Gender is not a thing that ‘gender people do’. Gender is fundamental to all areas of development,” he said.
People also believe society has focused on women’s and girls’ issues, at the expense of men’s and boys’, Sanatan said.
“This is not true. This is not rooted in the evidence. If you are interested in working with men, contact me, let’s build our campaign to support men and their mental health. So many young men die from suicide, help us provide clarity and support services to them. If you care about men, care about the men who are perpetrators of violence (as well as) the victims. The homicide rate in this country is a men’s issue. Violence is a choice. Join us in working with men and boys to reflect on their choices, their beliefs about masculinity, and the power of peace at home and in public,” he said.
Sanatan believes if men engage feminist perspectives on life, work and development, they can learn to be conscious of the gender inequalities that order the lives of all people.
“Who has the power in society? And why? But this is a free world. Many women, like men, do not identify with feminism or the idea of political labels. That is fine. I want to see people committed to a new ethic of life that sees everyone as equal and believes everyone is deserving of care. The Tobagonian calypsonian and philosopher, Mighty Shadow, said it best: ‘Everybody is somebody; nobody is nobody’.”
“Gender is something very personal,” Sanatan said.
“We ‘do gender’ every day. Many assume that they are a social science authority on the topic. Gender analysis pushes us to examine the labour market, trends, education outcomes, spatial mobility, access to social services and financial inclusion.
