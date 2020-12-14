TWO men with the same last name who were not related were killed hours apart yesterday morning in Cocorite but up to last night the police were unable to say if the incidents were related.
Police said, around 1.20 a.m., residents of Harding Place, Cocorite, heard several gunshots and called the police.
On investigation, residents found Akile Lewis, 24, slumped behind the steering wheel of his Nissan B-15 Sentra.
Officers of the St James Police and Homicide Bureau later visited the scene, following which they ordered that Lewis’ body be removed.
A relative who was present at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, yesterday said Lewis was the father of two boys.
‘Lived for his children’
The relative said he was a good man to his mother and his family and “was not in crime and was hard-working man who lived for his children”.
Police said tests concluded that he died as result of multiple gunshot wounds.
The second incident occurred around 5.15 a.m. when residents of Harding Place smelt smoke emanating from a house in the area and came out to investigate.
They later told officers that the house belonged to 94-year-old Graham Lewis, who lived alone.
When the blaze was eventually extinguished, officers found Lewis’ body, which had been burnt beyond recognition but they also noticed he had a gunshot wound to the back of his head.
His relatives were at the Forensic Science Centre yesterday as well but they said they were in no condition to speak at the time. Homicide Bureau officers are continuing investigations into both incidents.