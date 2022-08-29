‘Messenjah’ of peace

“IS time fi di yute dem in Trinidad to put down di gun and live in peace.”
That hand-over-the-heart declaration from Jamaican reggae icon Luciano (Jepther McClymont) was met with an emphatic cheer of approval from a massive crowd at the Redemption concert, on Saturday night, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
“Trinidad, happy 60th Independence, I love unno,” Luciano said to an even louder cheer, inviting local reggae act Queen Omega (Jeneile Osborne) to join him on stage to perform her new hit “No Love”.
Luciano, one of four reggae acts from the genre’s heartland booked for the showcase, used his hour on stage to preach a gospel of love, peace and unity. Reggae veteran Richie Spice (Richell Bonner), crooner Sanchez (Kevin Jackson) and lover’s rock icon Tarrus Riley (Omar Riley) all appeared.
The onus fell on the man fondly called The Messenjah to calm the restless crowd. Luciano pleaded with the receptive audience to allow the venue’s technical staff to rectify a problem with the audio after the main speakers stage front suddenly cut out during his performance.
“Don’t cuss dem, please. It’s a good production but with all the rain, we having some technical difficulties, but we soon sort it out. Ready again,” the 57-year-old Davyton, Jamaica, native said, cueing his band into his 1995 monster hit, “In this together”.
Backstage, Luciano praised local reggae fans for “staying loyal to roots music” and called on new age Jamaican and Trinidadian “Trinibad” acts to “take greater responsibility” with the content they feed young minds.
“Is terrible music. Di (dancehall acts) Skeng (Kevon Douglas) dem and di Skillibeng (Emwah Warmington) dem. Dem type of music wha dem yute sing ah some terrible music, inciting violence.
“We can just appeal to these yutes and say look into themselves and see dem have a responsibility to inspire mankind and try and help to unite di people, especially di yutes. And they must realise that they are role models themselves, so they must take di responsibility to guide the children in the right way,” Luciano told the Express during a sit-down in his trailer.
Tarrus: Don’t tek abuse from no man
Tarrus Riley had the undivided attention from every female member of the audience when he walked on stage and waved at the crowd with a wide cheesy smile on his face.
“Can I talk to you?” the Bronx, New York, USA-born Jamaican asked, inspiring a deafening high-pitched chorus of screams.
“I don’t like how the man dem treating di woman these days,” Tarrus continued, his words suddenly bringing the crowd to hush.
“I doh know if di man dem forget what fi do. But who do we blame? We cyah blame di man dem alone. One ting fi sure we na tek, ladies doh make no man abuse yuh. Doh make any man abuse yuh. If him gwan like he bad just box him with a hot roti,” Tarrus added before cueing his band into his 2012 single “Start A New”.
Tarrus’ vocals were flawless, his demeanour engaging and his antics endearing. He first added a few comical drops and cuts on his Michael Jackson “Human Nature” cover, before jumping down onto the speakers in front the stage to touch some of the outstretched manicured hands during stirring renditions of “Stay With You” and “Just the Way You Are”.
Earlier, Richie Spice welcomed hundreds of patrons into the venue, most of whom seem surprised to see him already on stage at 9 p.m., with a skanking unfurling of his extensive catalogue that included the hits “Earth A Run Red”, “Grooving My Girl”, “Youth Dem Cold” and “Brown Skin”, among others.
There was no topping Sanchez for vocal integrity on the night, however, as host Ken Simmons pointed out: “The man sounding like a 90s CD.”
Fifty-seven-year-old Sanchez’s delivery was impeccable and measured. He raised the pores with his originals “Never Dis Di Man” and “If I Ever Fall” before nailing covers of Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” and Ben E King’s “Stand By Me”.
The charismatic Kingston, Jamaica, native received his biggest cheer of the night when he paid vocal tribute to the late reggae icon Gregory Isaacs with a cover of “Night Nurse”.
“Without them who set it I would never be here. Rest in peace, my brother,” Sanchez said, a tear trickling down his cheek.