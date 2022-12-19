MESSIMANIA

Emotions of all kinds soared in Hutt Shutts bar yesterday as fans of the World Cup experienced what many described as the greatest football match they’ve seen in the history of the tournament.
The CCNTV6’s Fan Zone, led by sports anchor James Saunders, was also at the establishment looking on at the match and fans’ reactions from the first floor. The Fan Zone had visited Hutt Shutts several times during the tournament.
Argentina and France clashed yesterday in a tight game that saw a dramatic finale, ending 3-3 after extra-time following two goals from Argentina’s Lionel Messi and a hat-trick from France’s Kylian Mbappe, before it went on to penalties.
Argentina won 4-2 in the shoot-out, resulting in instantaneous cheers and chants of Messi’s name.
Throughout the game, there was seldom a silent moment at the establishment on Balgobin Street, Tacarigua, as fans of both sides voiced support for their teams.
For the first half, Argentinian fans were jubilant, as Messi and Angel Di Maria both scored in the 23rd and 36th minutes, respectively.
As the game went into the halftime break, fans told the Express that victory was “in the bag”.
“We are winning this! This will be Messi’s World Cup. He needs this bad enough that he is going to bring it home!” exclaimed Ami Lalla.
“Argentina all the way! They haven’t won this since (19)86! And they have the greatest footballer of all time on their side! There’s no way Messi can lose!”
Crystal Romero shouted at the top of her lungs while waving her Argentinian scarf.
France fans were noticeably quiet, but when approached they held on to hope that the game was “not over yet” and Mbappe would be the deciding factor.
“This World Cup has been the most chaotic that I’ve ever experienced, and just because of that, I am not going to sit here in defeat. I know that France will come out on top,” said Jeremy Johnson.
As the second half began, Argentina fans continued to throw their support behind the leading team. However, things all changed in the 80th minute, when - within the space of 100 seconds — Mbappe scored not one, but two goals.
Joy and dread
The atmosphere in Hutt Shutts then became an amalgamation of joy and dread.
France fans were jubilant that they now had a fighting chance, while tensions rose for the Argentinian fans who had their dreams of an easy and decisive victory snatched from their hands.
When the match ended and the scores were still 2-2, fans were coming alive at the bar.
Debates broke out on who would be the victor by the end of the day, and whether or not the game would go into penalties.
“I don’t think I have the heart to sit through a penalty shoot-out, not at all. They need to win this in the extra time,” said Argentinian fan Carl Dos Santos.
“Mbappe will be bringing it home. They say Messi is the Greatest? The GOAT (Greatest Of All Time)? Well we will show them what we do with goats,” joked Zwade Swann.
Swann pointed out that he was not supporting France, per se, but had been supporting Morocco throughout the World Cup. But with the African team out of the game, he defaulted to France and was hoping that the team would win.
During extra-time, tensions were high in the establishment, as patrons kept their eyes glued to the television screens. Each tackle, and shot-on-goal, were met with audible support and cries.
The atmosphere nearly exploded when Messi scored in the 108th minute, pushing the South American team ahead again.
France supporters this time, while shaken, were undaunted, and they began cheering Mbappe’s name, convinced that the 23-year-old would make the equaliser.
Their faith, it seems, was rewarded as ten minutes later, Mbappe secured his hat-trick with a glorious goal, keeping the dreams of French supporters alive and well.
Argentinian fans were in absolute disbelief, meanwhile.
Penalty shoot-out
And when the final minute concluded, and the game went to penalties, the tension in the bar was palpable.
But at the end, it was the Argentinian fans who would be celebrating.
“I can’t believe it! It was difficult, but we did it, thanks to Messi,” 19-year-old Francis told the Express.
“It was an incredible game, at times anguishing. But this was a match. One of, if not the absolute best ever. This team made people fall in love with them for the first time in decades,” Sandra Smith said.
The Express approached French supporter Swann for an update on how he felt after the match, and he said that while he was disappointed, it was an absolutely classic match.
“France does let me down every time I want them to put in the work. I didn’t want the colonisers to win, eh. But at the same time, I didn’t want Messi to win, cause now all the fake fans will be coming out and saying how great he is. But what we go do? The same thing happened in 2006. Two teams I don’t like in the final and the team I don’t like more win,” Swann said.
“Honestly, given the calibre of the game played today, I kinda want them (FIFA) to split that trophy in half and give it to both teams. They both deserved to win this World Cup, and it’s not fair that it all came down to the chances of penalties. Don’t get me wrong. I’m glad Argentina won.
But I am not going to stand here and deny France didn’t play a fantastic game, especially from the second half. And Mbappe needs to win Man of the Match, man of the cup, and man of everything. Messi is the greatest to do it? I will say he is the greatest to yet do it. Mbappe is only 23, and he’s lining up to be one of the greats, if not greater in the future, just wait and see,” Nicholas Khan told the Express.