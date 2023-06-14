Met Office: More heavy showers today

radar

The riverine alert in South Oropouche has been downgraded to Yellow Level.

However, this alert has been extended to south-eastern areas of Trinidad as the Ortoire River is currently at bank level.

There is now a moderate risk of flooding in south-east Trinidad.

The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service yesterday said official reports indicate that flood waters due to over-topping rivers (mainly the South Oropouche River) are gradually receding in some areas.

It added that run-off will be slower near high tide times.

The axis of the next tropical wave, initially forecast to pass over T&T tomorrow, will now pass today.

Meteorologist Jean-Marc Rampersad told the Express yesterday there would be a medium chance of a few heavy showers and thunder storms today.

These conditions continue into tomorrow, he added.

Rampersad said the tropical wave comes ahead of a wind surge.

The TTMS also issued a High Winds Alert—Yellow Level yesterday.

High Winds Alert

The High Winds Alert starts at 8 a.m. today and ends at 2 p.m. on Friday.

There is a high (70 per cent) potential for gusts in excess of 55km/h especially in the vicinity of showers. Gusts may be brief but are capable of displacing unsecured roofs and loose outdoor objects.

Marine craft can be adversely impacted by these strong winds and visibility may be extremely low during dusk and dawn, the TTMS said. Wind waves, occasionally near 2.5 metres, are also expected.

The TTMS advised citizens to secure loose outdoor objects and livestock.

Marine interests were also warned to exercise extreme caution during this period and monitor sea conditions.

