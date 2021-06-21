Met Service predicts wet day today

Bad Weather

WHILE yesterday was mostly hot and dry with periods of scattered showers, today is expected to be much wetter due to the passage of a tropical wave.

The Meteorological Service of Trinidad and Tobago issued an adverse weather (yellow) alert yesterday, with heavy rains expected from 11 a.m. today lasting well into tomorrow.

The Met Service added that due to the medium to high chance (60 to 70 per cent) of thunderstorm activity, the threat of gusty winds, street flooding and isolated flash flooding could occur during the heavy rainfall.

Further information can be found at http://www.metoffice.gov.tt/

