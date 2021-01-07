Methanex cutting 60 jobs at Pt Lisas

Canadian methanol giant Methanex Corporation is cutting 60 jobs, as it expects its Titan methanol facility in Pt Lisas to remain idled “indefinitely”.
Commissioned in 1999, the Titan plant has the capacity to produce 875,000 metric tonnes of methanol a year.
In an update from its Vancouver offices yesterday, Methanex said the company “has made the decision to restructure its Trinidad operations to support a one-plant operation and reduce its Trinidad workforce by approximately 60 positions filled by employees and long-term contractors”.
Atlas—its other plant at Pt Lisas—has a 1.7 million metric tonne capacity.
Methanex announced on March 16 last year it was idling Titan and reducing methanol production because it expected demand would be impacted because of a reduction in manufacturing in countries that have had significant Covid-19 outbreaks.
In its statement yesterday, the company outlined an issue with its natural gas agreement.
“To date, we have not been successful reaching an agreement for an economic longer-term natural gas agreement and given that the economic recovery path remains uncertain we believe it is prudent to reduce costs while continuing our efforts to secure longer-term gas supply,” Methanex stated.
“The Atlas methanol facility (Methanex interest 63.1 per cent) is not affected by the change and continues to operate as it is underpinned by a separate natural gas supply agreement that expires in 2024.”
President and chief executive of Methanex Corporation, John Floren, said: “We remain committed to doing business in Trinidad and Tobago and we believe that we will be able to secure an economic longer-term natural gas agreement for Titan in the coming years.
Our operations in Trinidad are well located to supply global methanol markets and are an important component of our global production network. We are taking the necessary steps to maintain Titan to ensure a safe and efficient restart of the plant when a longer-term gas agreement is reached.”
NGC willing to
conclude negotiations
The National Gas Company (NGC) described the job losses for employees and contractors as a “regrettable outcome” and defended ongoing negotiations.
“NGC, as supplier of natural gas to the downstream sector, has been assiduously negotiating contract terms with both upstream suppliers and downstream consumers that would maximise the returns for all parties under present circumstances,” the company stated.
“The protraction of these negotiations is indicative of the considerable effort being made to arrive at mutually agreeable terms for all contract stakeholders, during a time of extraordinary challenge.”
The NGC said it had already signed agreements with several downstream consumers and continues to support their operation. The company said it remained available to engage with Methanex to “work towards successful conclusion of negotiations and signing of a gas sales contract”.
“It is important to note that these contracts have economic implications not just for buyer and seller, but the wider public to whom the rents of these businesses ultimately accrue.”