A Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) transmission pipeline running underneath Coffee Street, San Fernando, ruptured yesterday morning, resulting in a sinkhole a metre deep.
For almost five hours, water flowed on the roadway and into basement parking lots.
At least three passing vehicles were damaged in the sinkhole.
Residents said the 400mm pipeline ruptured around 3 a.m., spilling water onto the roadway. The water entered parking lots and the basement of the Trinidad and Tobago Postal Service (TTPost), where two vehicles were parked.
Officers attached to the Southern Division Homicide Bureau, located along Coffee Street, were alerted, and cordoned off the roadway.
This resulted in a traffic gridlock at daybreak, as Coffee Street is a main thoroughfare to get into the city.
San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello visited the site, saying he had contacted the Authority on the issue.
“The sinkhole was caused by a ruptured pipeline. WASA is in the process of repairing the line. On completion, the roadway will be restored temporarily, with permanent restoration planned for tonight,” he said.
WASA corporate communications officer Wendell Etienne confirmed that repairs on the pipeline began yesterday morning. He said work was expected to continue into the night.
The water supply in the area was also disrupted.
The all-day repair work, however, affected businesses in the area as customers were prevented from parking on the roadway.
The owner of a food outlet said: “I estimated my losses today at $15,000. My customers are being chased by the police at the site, which is located about 400 feet from my place. This is ridiculous and backward. This pipeline has been leaking for a while and we were reporting it. They waited for this to happen,” he said.
Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce president Kiran Singh said the ruptured WASA line had severely impacted residents and businesses along Coffee Street and surrounding areas.
“Several vehicles were unfortunately damaged, households had no water supply and business activity was severely disrupted. That section of the road network has been temporarily closed off, increasing traffic woes. Coffee Street serves as a main artery for school traffic as well,” he said.
A news release issued yesterday stated customers in parts of San Fernando were experiencing a disruption in their water supply due to the leaking transmission pipeline in the vicinity of the corner of Marryat and Coffee streets.
WASA stated that emergency repairs were scheduled to be completed by 8 p.m.
The affected areas included Coffee Street and side streets, High Street, Prince of Wales Street, parts of Mon Repos, Bertrand Street and Navet Road.