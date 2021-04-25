Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday shared a letter he received from Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, thanking him for Trinidad and Tobago’s support to Barbados during the recent eruption of La Soufriere Volcano in St Vincent and the Grenadines.
The letter, dated April 19, began with a handwritten “Dear Keith”, and was posted on Rowley’s social media pages.
Mottley said she was writing Rowley in the midst of Barbados’ “most recent crisis” of ashfall from the volcano.
She said it was contributing to potential health and environmental hazards on the island.
“This letter serves to convey the heartfelt appreciation to the Government and the people of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago for your act of kindness and cooperation when you readily responded to our plight at a moment’s notice, arranging for brooms, goggles and protective coveralls to be sourced throughout Trinidad,” Mottley said.
She said that events such as these showed how inextricably T&T and Barbados are linked as Caricom member states.
“For it was our proximity to St Vincent which sent us the ash and, by the same token, our proximity to T&T which enabled us to receive these much-needed supplies transported by both your Air Guard plane and the regional security system’s air wing.
“It is indeed heart-warming to me that even though you are currently in isolation, following your recent Covid-19 positive test, you were thoughtful enough to reach out and offer this assistance,” Mottley said.
She wished Rowley a speedy recovery and reaffirmed her commitment “to the tenets of regional cooperation”.
Rowley is the current Caricom chairman and also holds the national security portfolio in Caricom’s quasi-cabinet.
He tested positive for Covid-19 on April 6 and has been in quarantine since than at the Prime Minister’s official residence at Blenheim, Tobago.