MIAMI COURT DISQUALIFIES ARMOUR

Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, labelled himself a “junior lawyer” when he represented former finance minister Brian Kuei Tung in the criminal proceedings surrounding allegations of fraud and corruption in the construction of Piarco International Airport.
This was raised by attorneys as being false in a Miami court which on May 2 also ordered that Armour be disqualified from representing Trinidad and Tobago in the civil proceedings in the United States, relating to charges arising from the alleged fraud and corruption in the Piarco Airport project.
In addition, the court ordered that the law firm used by the State in the matter—Sequor Law—be disqualified, and gave Trinidad and Tobago 20 days from the date of the order to procure new counsel.
On April 13, defendants in the matter, Kuei Tung and Steve Ferguson, through their attorneys, filed motions in the Miami court seeking Armour’s disqualification, given the conflict of interest as Armour was Kuei Tung’s legal representative in the criminal proceedings related to the airport matter.
In his affidavit, Armour said in representing Kuei Tung, he was a junior counsel and basically a note-taker. He also said he expanded the recusal of himself from the matter after the disqualification was filed and that former attorney general now Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi was appointed special client representative for all matters related to the Miami lawsuit.
Armour’s claim that he was a junior lawyer and researcher was refuted by Kuei Tung, Ferguson, as well as Ishwar Galbaransingh, who said Armour was an active participant in the criminal proceedings in Trinidad, as well as in the commission of enquiry that was appointed to investigate the Piarco Airport construction.
Ferguson’s attorney, Rodolfo Sorondo, said Armour was “not being truthful” and “trivialising” his representation of Kuei Tung.
Rules of professional responsibility
The Miami court order, which the Express obtained, stated that after hearing arguments and reading submissions, “the Court finds that both Attorney General Reginald Armour and Sequor Law are disqualified from continuing to represent Plaintiff Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (“RTT”) in this case”.
The court noted that Armour represented Kuei Tung between January 2003 and January 2008 in criminal proceedings in Trinidad, relating to charges arising from the alleged fraud and corruption in the construction of Piarco International Airport, and that Ferguson is also a defendant in those criminal proceedings.
It said that on March 16, Armour was appointed AG and on March 30, Armour, on his first conference call with Sequor Law, indicated he had previously defended Kuei Tung in the parallel criminal proceedings.
The order noted the law firm continued to engage the AG on the matter.
“Sequor Law continued to discuss case management issues and logistics with Mr Armour, including the dropping of certain claims brought by the RTT, designating representatives to attend mediation and trial in this case and having Mr Armour consider and execute settlement agreement with another defendant in his capacity of Attorney General of RTT,” stated the order.
“RTT filed its fifth amended witness list on April 11, 2022, including Mr Armour on the witness list as RTT’s representative. Neither the RTT nor Mr Armour ever asked Mr Kuei Tung to consent to Mr Armour being involved in the case, and Mr Kuei Tung never provided consent,” it added.
The order noted that the Florida Rules of Professional Responsibility expressly prohibit an attorney from serving as counsel on behalf of a client who is directly adverse to a former client in the same or substantially similar proceeding.
“The Court finds that Sequor Law is automatically disqualified under these rules from acting as RTT’s counsel due to Mr Armour’s prior legal representative of Defendant Tung for five years in the parallel criminal proceedings which are the same or substantially similar to the civil action brought by the RTT before this Court. Sequor Law was working with and for Mr Armour, who was prohibited from representing RTT in a matter directly adverse to his former client,” the order stated.
“For these reasons and the reasons set forth at the hearing held on April 27, 2022, the Court grants Defendants Kuei Tung and Ferguson’s motions to disqualify Mr Armour and Sequor Law as RTT’s counsel. The RTT shall have 20 days from the date of this Order to procure new counsel. The Court makes no findings of misconduct by Sequor Law PA. Plaintiff shall have 30 days from the date of this order to obtain new counsel,” stated the order.
Armour’s affidavit
In an affidavit dated April 24, Armour said he was junior counsel representative for Kuei Tung and upon becoming AG, his involvement in the civil matter in the US against Kuei Tung and others was limited.
“For what I recall as being a few years at the start of the preliminary inquiry next referred to, I worked as a junior lawyer to leading Senior Counsel lawyer Allan Alexander SC (now deceased) at the time representing Defendant Brian Kuei Tung and his girlfriend Renee Pierre in the preliminary inquiry in the criminal proceedings in the Port of Spain magistrates Court of RTT concerning the criminal case brought against him for his alleged role in the planning, construction and maintenance of the Piarco International Airport (the ‘preliminary inquiry’). My role as junior lawyer was limited to minimal legal research and to taking notes in the early years of the preliminary inquiry to assist my Leader, Mr Alexander SC,” he said.
“I do not recollect details of this representation of Defendant Kuei Tung nor Renee Pierre, including details concerning any attorney-client privileged or work product protected documents or information,” he added.
Armour said he does not possess any files or work product related to Kuei Tung.
He said that after he advised Sequor Law that he was a former representative for Kuei Tung, he was “walled off” from any aspect of the case other than case management issues.
He noted when motions were filed for disqualification on April 13, “thereafter on April 15, 2022, I expanded by recusal to include the entirety of the Miami Lawsuit to avoid any appearance of conflict of interest. In my place, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago appointed the Hon Faris Al-Rawi, Minister of Rural Development and Local Government and former Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs for the RTT, as special client representative for all matters related to the Miami Lawsuit”.
Sorondo:
Armour untruthful
On April 26, attorney Rodolfo Sorondo Jr, in a reply to support Ferguson’s motion to disqualify Armour, said the Attorney General was not being truthful about his role and was trivialising his representation of Kuei Tung because he was not a junior lawyer but senior counsel.
“In his affidavit Mr Armour trivialises his role as defence counsel for Mr Tung in the parallel RTT criminal proceedings by claiming that he served as a junior lawyer, relegated to conducting legal research and taking notes to assist the lead senior counsel on the case,” said Sorondo.
He added, “This is flatly contradicted not just by Mr Ferguson’s affidavit, which was filed in support of the motion, and Mr Ferguson’s supplemental sworn declaration, filed on April 26, 2022, but also by numerous transcripts of hearings in the RTT criminal action in which Mr Armour is making legal arguments in the court, discussing evidentiary submissions and other important legal matters.
“The transcripts also note Mr Armour’s senior counsel status, further debunking Mr Armour’s claim that he was simply a junior attorney with no real involvement in Mr Tung’s defense,” he said.
The attorney said further that Sequor Law cannot be allowed to proceed as counsel for RTT.
Sorondo pointed out that Sequor Law stated that disqualification was not warranted as Armour was not acting for Sequor Law but for RTT—Sequor Law’s client.
“This is even worse. Instead of Sequor Law working with Mr Armour, Sequor Law is working for Mr Armour, with Mr Armour as client, ultimately deciding what actions to take with respect to this litigation. There is now Florida case dealing with this issue, which is not surprising because, frankly, this situation itself is absurd,” said Sorondo.
Sorondo argued that Armour should have recused himself before being called out.
“Mr Armour is an incredibly sophisticated and accomplished lawyer. He is, in fact, the Attorney General of a country. Mr Armour should have recused himself from the outset and never touched this case,” said Sorondo.
He added that compounding the problem is that Sequor Law never notified the defendants of Armour’s participation, and they learned of this on their own.
“The fact that Sequor Law did not fully screen or wall off Mr Armour until after the disqualification motion was filed is equally troubling,” he said.
Kuei Tung’s supplemental
declaration
On April 26, Kuei Tung also submitted a supplemental declaration through attorney Michael Garcia Petit, debunking statements made by Armour in his affidavit.
“Mr Armour claims that he represented me as a junior lawyer. I understood Mr Armour to be a Senior Counsel and know that he signed documents as such,” stated the declaration.
He said Armour advocated on his behalf in court, and transcripts were submitted that Armour would have signed.
“Mr Armour also claims that there were no common defense meetings. This claim is false,” said Kuei Tung (referring to the meetings held with Ferguson).
On April 26, Ishwar Galbaransingh (who is not a defendant in this civil proceedings) also submitted an affidavit in response to Armour and in support of the motion to disqualify.
He noted that during the period 2002 to 2003, a number of charges were preferred against Kuei Tung, Ferguson and himself in relation to allegations of misconduct during the Piarco International Airport construction.
He noted that shortly after the first set of charges were preferred, a public commission of enquiry was established regarding the airport construction which began in August 2002 and ended in July 2004.
Galbaransingh said he was represented by Armour in this enquiry, adding he was aware that Armour also represented Kuei Tung and Pierre.
Newspaper articles were submitted showing Armour’s representation.
He said as a result of this common defence agreement and understanding that the shared information will remain confidential, Armour participated in multiple meetings with Ferguson and other defendants in the proceedings.
He said Armour was privy to confidential client communications, documents and information.
“Mr Armour was an active participant in both the preliminary enquiry and the commission of enquiry, and in this regard, he made written and oral submissions on behalf of Mr Kuei Tung and myself,” said Galbaransingh.