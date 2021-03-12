MID-YEAR RELIEF

in parliament
The problem of acquiring Covid-19 vaccines for the population will recede by the middle of this year, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday.
He was responding to questions during Prime Minister’s Question Time in the House of Representatives.
Asked by Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal whether he had any “clue” at this time as to when the country will have possession of 1.4 million doses for 700,000 persons to equate to herd immunity, the Prime Minister said he reiterated his earlier statement that the country expected “in short order” to begin receiving the supply from COVAX which would be the beginning of a flow of vaccines into the country.
Stating that this country did not make vaccines and that vaccines could not be bought on demand or on order at this time, the Prime Minister said: “That situation will improve in the months ahead. We have commitments, we have discussions in place, we have payments in place and given the world supply, to answer the question from the Member for Oropouche East, as I speak to you now we are looking at mid-year, that the availability and flow by May, June, July, August, that the flow of vaccines into our country would be such that we would be very busy vaccinating the population. And we expect that the availability of vaccines in the market place towards the end of the year would not be a problem because there would be more suppliers and larger volumes which are no longer commandeered but available to small countries like ours.... So all this carrying on about ‘we not getting vaccines and we late’, it is a product that is not available.”
Rowley said there was a Caricom country which had done what his Government was not prepared to do because of the difficulty in accessing vaccines and that was that country’s Health Department had authorised the use of unapproved vaccines in that country.
PM: No update
from India
Asked by Moonilal whether there was any update on the request by the Government for the provision of vaccines from India, the Prime Minister said: “The answer is no. There is no update”.
Asked by La Brea MP Dr Lackram Bodoe how many vaccines the Government intended to procure outside of the COVAX and Africa Medicine Supplies Platform (AMSP) to create herd immunity, the Prime Minister said Government was looking at 600,000 to 700,000 vaccines which would mean that “we are in the order to 60 to 75 per cent (of the population). However having the vaccine is one thing. Getting it into people’s arms voluntarily is another thing”. He said he knew of one country that had vaccines but was having great difficulty getting people vaccinated to get to the state of herd immunity. “So I trust that in Trinidad and Tobago when we get our vaccines there will be a high acceptability and that people will get themselves vaccinated and we will move from a low percentage to upwards of 60 per cent and then we will be able to do a lot of things, including taking steps to open up our border and so on,” he said.
He said in October 2020 the Ministry of Health started discussions with vaccine producers in China- Sinopharm -and later on, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, alongside the Ministry of Health had communication and contact with producers of vaccines in India. The Prime Minister said the country was also in bilateral discussions with the major producers of approved vaccines- Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca. He said these discussions were ongoing and depending on how far those discussions have progressed, there are confidentiality agreements in place. “We will update the country once we have firm commitments from any of these discussions,” he said.
Rowley said there were few producers of vaccines in the world and their supply has largely been contracted out and bought out by large contracts in the major wealthy counties. He noted that T&T was not getting the volumes it expected under COVAX because of supplies by approved manufacturers being cornered by the large countries. “However we anticipate that in the very near future we will get our full shipment of vaccines in COVAX and there will be a continuous flow after that and the marketplace will improve as more and more vaccines become available. We expect that by mid-year this question of availability of vaccines will recede,” he said.