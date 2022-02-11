‘Migrant prostitutes in demand’

A high demand for prostitution services from the Venezuelan migrant community, “particularly in the Borough of Chaguanas”, is fuelling the growing human trafficking problem that is playing out in the maritime borders of Trinidad and Tobago.
So said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley as he referred to a document prepared by the Venezuela Investigative Unit which reached this conclusion.
The Prime Minister was responding to questions from Naparima MP Rodney Charles during a heated Prime Minister Question Time in Parliament, at the Red House, Port of Spain, yesterday, in which he faced queries on the issue of the treatment of illegal Venezuelan migrants.
The Prime Minister said: “Since the member wants publicised guidelines, which exist, about where the problem is, I will answer by quoting for the member from a document from Venezuela, called Gender and Crimes, dated February 11 (2021); it is very recent by Venezuelan Investigative Unit, with respect to the very people that he’s claiming to want to defend. “[The report states]: Some (illegal migrants) stay in the South while others head to the North and the Central region, mainly to Borough of Chaguanas where the demand for prostitutes thrives.
“Madam Speaker, the experts in the document go on to say: “Unlike other countries such as Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda where human trafficking has been on the decline, demand for sex and prostitution in Trinidad and Tobago is being driven by a high rate of local consumption, especially in the Borough of Chaguanas.”
The Prime Minister added: “My colleagues in the UNC want to fight this matter, let us begin by fighting this.”
Comprehensive policy
Charles said given what the Prime Minister just said, did he not see the need for a comprehensive, well-thought-out policy, one that recognises the country’s international treaty obligations to have a framework for “all the nonsense that is going on with the Venezuelans”?
The Prime Minister responded: “It is precisely because we have a comprehensive policy and physical responses against the background of that policy, why we have effective border patrol through the Coast Guard interacting with the problem, for which the perils sometime involve people being drowned, people being lost, people being hurt and people being shot. So I don’t know what policy he is asking for. But I am asking for a policy to reduce your appetite for the corruption that is (referred to) in this document.”
Rowley to Kamla:
Stop bad-mouthing
the country
The Prime Minister also called on the Opposition Leader to stop “bad-mouthing” the country.
Responding to a question from Charles about what diplomatic steps would be taken to contain the fallout from international reports (such as the Washington Post, the UK Guardian and Al Jazeera) suggesting that this country was not treating its Venezuelan refugee/migrants humanely, the Prime Minister said: “Madam Speaker, the first thing that we would do, and I do it here now, is to ask the Leader of the Opposition and her minions to cease and desist from bad-mouthing this country”.
Rudy Indarsingh rose to say that “the Prime Minister could do better with his language”. Speaker Bridgid Annisette George asked the Prime Minister, “in light of the context to the question”, to withdraw the word (‘minions’) and use another word. “I rule it unparliamentary in the context of the question,” she said.
“Madam Speaker, is the word minion unparliamentary?” the Prime Minister asked. “In the context of the question being asked,” the Speaker began. But she was interrupted by Indarsingh, who shouted across the floor: “Yuh cyah stand there and insult people!”
“I am not speaking to them (the Opposition, I am speaking to you (the Speaker),” the Prime Minister rejoined. The Speaker then urged all sides to uphold the dignity of the House and to be a little more respectful of the process. Indarsingh continued to shout and the Speaker asked him to apologise for his “outburst”, which he did. The Prime Minister was asked again to withdraw the word minions, which he did.
The Prime Minister repeated his request for the Opposition Leader to “cease and desist from bad-mouthing” our officials who act from the Coast Guard in this matter.
Secondly, he said what has been done so far were: “Immediate condolences and sharing of information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs went to the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Venezuela and immediate condolences and sharing of information between the ministers.
“And, of course, we have our Ambassador (Major General Ret’d Edmund Dillon) meeting and talking to Venezuela’s Foreign Minister, Felix Plascencia, during the presentation of credentials on this matter.”
Rowley said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had issued a series of diplomatic notes, and the Foreign Affairs Ministry had also issued, on behalf of the Government, an invitation to a meeting of the leadership of the T&T Coast Guard with their counterparts in Venezuela next week.
He said there has also been the initiation of investigations involving the Coast Guard and the TTPS (T&T Police Service).
In addition, he said he had sought and spoken directly with the Vice-President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, on this matter, and he continued to stay in touch with officials in T&T.
International fallout
Asked by Charles whether the Government was using his “extensive lobbyists in Washington” to contain the negative fallout in the Washington Post, Al Jazeera and UK Guardian, the Prime Minister said: “Madam Speaker, the hysteria around this matter being driven by our colleagues and others is no different to what happens in the Mediterranean, to what happens in the Gulf of Mexico and the coast of Florida, between Bahamas and Haiti, and Cuba and the United States.
“Why are our people trying to put a rope around the neck of the people of Trinidad and Tobago in a matter which is purely accidental (and) which is minuscule as compared to what is happening worldwide. The main fallout from this is the leader of the Opposition accusing the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard of murder! And I have nothing further to say on the matter, so yuh might as well keep yuh seat!” the Prime Minister thundered.
Charles was undeterred as he continued to ask questions.