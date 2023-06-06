The Government has given its assurance that the 21-year-old Venezuelan woman who is claiming she was beaten and raped by Coast Guard personnel while detained at the Heliport Immigration Station in Chaguaramas will not be deported.
Speaking yesterday at the 27th sitting of the House of Representatives, Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis said a thorough investigation had already been launched and included personnel from the T&T Police Service’s Special Victims Unit, the Counter-Trafficking Unit, and the Defence Force.
At the time she was responding to a question posed to her by Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal on the issue: “In light of the recent serious allegations of sexual exploitation and assault by members of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard at the Heliport Immigration Station in Chaguaramas involving a 21 year old female migrant, will the Minister indicate whether an investigation has been undertaken into this?”
Responding on behalf of Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds, who was not present at the sitting, Robinson-Regis said, based on the information available to her, no evidence of sexual exploitation had yet been given to investigators by the victim.
Robinson-Regis however said, given that the matter was under investigation, the victim will remain in the care of the State and there was no intent to deport her.
“She has alleged a crime has been perpetrated against her and an investigation will continue as a result. If she is not here, it would be difficult to continue the investigation. My information is (that) she continues to be here, under the care and protection of the Counter-Trafficking Unit, and the investigation will continue,” Robinson-Regis said.
On Sunday, the Ministry of National Security held a news conference on the matter attended by Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher; head of the TTPS Special Victims Department, Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne; director of the Counter Trafficking Unit (CTU) Samantha Chaitram; senior Immigration officer in charge of Enforcement Laura Ramcharitar; and Charles Peter Mitchell, director, legal services, at the Ministry of National Security.
Chaitram confirmed that the young woman had been moved to the protective care of the CTU.