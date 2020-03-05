Kenneth Petty, the husband of Nicki Minaj, has been arrested in California in the United States, entertainment website TMZ is reporting.
Petty, who incensed Trinidadians when he seemingly slighted Soca superstar Iwer George during the Carnival last month, was arrested by US Marshals for failing to register as a sex offender.
Questions were also asked about how a man convicted of attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl (for which he served four years in prison) and killing someone had been allowed to enter the country.
Some were also troubled that Petty, despite his convictions, accompanied Minaj to the St Jude’s Home for Girls, where she spoke about her troubled early life, and made a donation to the Home.
According to TMZ, prosecutors wanted Petty placed on house arrest, but his attorney objected and instead Petty was required to wear an ankle monitor. He will also have a curfew.
Arrested on Wednesday, he made a court appearance and was released on $100,000 bond.
Petty will be under pretrial supervision and has surrendered his passport. His travel will be restricted to Southern California.
Petty also can't use drugs, even marijuana from legal dispensaries in L.A. He has another hearing scheduled for March 23.