Mini mart and car wash owner Jahdiel David Robinson was shot and killed in Mt D’or on Thursday night
Robinson, 24, who owns and operated the One Stop Mini Mart and Car Wash along Mt D’or Road, was killed at about 9.20p.m.
Police said that he was sitting on the roadway near his home just off Esperanza Drive, when he was approached by two men.
There was a brief conversation, following which the men pulled out firearms and shot him.
Neighbours notified the police and emergency health services, and the injured man was to hospital where he died.
Police have no motive for the killing.
CSI officials recovered one spent shell and one projectile on the scene.
The scene was visited by a team of officers from the Northern Division and the Homicide Bureau, including Insp Maharaj, Sgt Stanislaus, PC Ramdial, PC Mahon, and PC Flament, among several others.
This killing pushes the homicide toll to 399.