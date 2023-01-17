MEMBER of Parliament for La Brea Stephen McClashie has confessed to “bad talking” Heritage Petroleum Company and said, at times, he was unhappy with its treatment of fence-line communities.
But, on Wednesday, he was in high praise for the programmes the company launched.
Heritage launched three of its social sustainability programmes at the Palo Seco Government Primary school —the Here We Grow programme, the Heritage Outreach to Maximise Environmental Excellence (HOMEE) programme and the Heritage Information Technology Training (HITT) programme.
McClashie admitted that in the past he “bad talk” the company as he was unaware of all that it was doing. He encouraged the company to “sell” itself.
In delivering his speech during the launch, McClashie said, “I recognise that Heritage suffers from the same issues that those in the Government and in politics suffer from and, that is, sometimes we don’t tell our story.”
He said that during the function he listened to the initiatives Heritage had embarked upon in the Point Fortin and La Brea communities but that these were not being told.
“The truth is I bad talk you, sometimes, because I don’t know and, therefore, I urge you to sell your story, not in a boastful way but in a way that speaks to caring and that the Heritage Company is really not just about oil and gas but it is also about people, communities.”
He added, “I am sure, from feedback, that you are aware that I have not been happy with your response and approach to treating with fence-line communities, sometimes. So Heritage, you have done well, I am happy with the continuation of your programmes that you have implemented within the fence-line community.”
Speaking to the media, McClashie, who is also the minister of labour, said the programmes were also a move toward dealing with the concerns of his constituents.
McClashie said, “If you don’t have information, you can jump to any conclusion. One of things my constituents say is that they have not seen Heritage doing a lot tangibly for the community. These communities grew up under Tesoro and Trintopec and, therefore, those companies would have been involved in sports, culture, education and everything and they weren’t seeing that same drive coming out of Heritage and, therefore, they were concerned on the backdrop of having been sent home, in most cases, and job opportunities drying up, that they weren’t seeing tangible efforts. I believe this (launch) begins to change that dialogue.”
According to Heritage’s corporate communications manager, Arlene Gorin-George, the three programmes will collectively impact thousands of people in the communities and give special attention to primary and secondary school pupils.
The Here We Grow programme is expected to promote agriculture in neighbouring communities. It is a training and development programme to help mitigate and address the hardships from the Covid-19 pandemic, restart the economy post-Covid-19 and lay the foundation for sustained economic recovery.
Also launched were the HOMEE programme which is expected to highlight the importance of being mindful of environmental sustainability.
And the HITT programme will partner with the National Energy Skills Center to deliver training in practical information technology skills to people between the ages of seven to 65 years.
Heritage’s chief executive officer, Arlene Chow, who outlined several of Heritage’s programmes, added that the three launched on Wednesday will help foster sustainable, economic, environmental and social development to allow the communities to not only grow but to thrive.
She said she hoped they will resound with those in the communities.