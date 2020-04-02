Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said yesterday he was very concerned the country’s public health system could break if people do not heed warnings to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Speaking at a virtual news conference at the Health Ministry in Port of Spain, Deyalsingh said the system already suffered a blow with 49 of 68 returning cruisers testing positive for COVID-19.
He said the system was strained, but it stood up to the pressure.
“If as a society we don’t conduct ourselves properly over the next couple of weeks, couple of days, our best laid plans could amount to nought. And that’s why I’m advising the public—let us not test the system too much,” he said. “But I fear that if we continue to test it, like health systems all around the world, we don’t want it to break,” he added.
The minister was asked about projections for COVID-19 cases and deaths.
He said statisticians are waiting for the country’s first 100 cases—excluding the cruisers who tested positive—to start projections.
The minister disclosed he sought advice from a statistician and an actuary, who said the numbers in T&T were insufficient to start projections.
Deyalsingh noted there were 90 positive cases, and 49 of those came from one source—the returning cruisers.
He said excluding the cruisers, there are 41 cases developed since T&T’s first case on March 11.
He said countries around the world that were doing their doubling rate always did the analysis based on the first 100 cases, and that is what T&T has been advised to do.
Deyalsingh said in planning for COVID-19 the impact on the elderly was considered.
He said there are about 100 to 70 ventilators across the system, but all were not being used for COVID-19 because the hospital system continued to operate.
He said at the Couva Hospital there were now 52 ventilators.
He said he gave instructions that work at the Arima Hospital should be re-programmed.
Deyalsingh said international data speaks to having five per cent ventilator capacity based on your total case burden.
He said 52 ventilators at this current time will give us the ability to deal with a case burden of 1,040 positive cases.
He noted that five per cent of this was 52 ventilators.
Unhealthy population
Deyalsingh said internationally, the majority of deaths are occurring in the elderly population with pre-existing conditions.
He noted in Trinidad and Tobago we had a crisis because we had an “inherently unhealthy population” with diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol and cardiovascular disease.
The minister also shared data from the Imperial College London and its global projections.
He said it estimated that in the absence of interventions, COVID-19 would result in seven billion infections and 40 million deaths globally this year.