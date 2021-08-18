The rain came, but the turnout was excellent.
“Excellent” was how Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly described the first-day roll-out of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccination drive for children ages 12 to 18, which took place yesterday.
Despite the heavy rain, thousands of children accompanied by a parent or guardian showed up at the 14 mass vaccination sites designated for children throughout the country.
Speaking to the media outside the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago (COSTAATT), City Campus Street, Port of Spain, Gadsby-Dolly said, “We’ve been getting reports from different sites. By all indications, even though the weather is inclement, there is good turnout at all the different sites.
“Persons are turning out with their children to be vaccinated. We see that the process is moving smoothly. There are quite a lot of people, but there are not any excessive lines. We have the police supporting us, most importantly to ensure there is order.
“Persons are calm, they are waiting their turn and they are being served efficiently, and we are happy to see that the parents are taking advantage of the opportunity to bring their children to be vaccinated.”
She added: “I think the turnout is quite good, actually. In COSTAATT here, we have to find even more space than anticipated to be able to have persons accommodated inside, so the turnout, I think, is quite excellent.”
Gadsby-Dolly’s 13-year-old son, Donald, who attends Queen’s Royal College, and 17-year-old daughter, D’Vyan, a pupil of Bishop Anstey High School, both received their Pfizer vaccine at COSTAATT yesterday.
Explaining why she gave permission for them to be vaccinated yesterday, she said: “I would say this—as a parent, I don’t think any parent could not feel a sense of anxiety giving their children a vaccine. Even when my children were babies and we had the vaccination that we are so accustomed to, you always feel a sense of trepidation.
“But what drove me to get my children vaccinated today is if my children get sick, I would not even be able to go into the hospital with them and offer them that comfort and be by their bedside, and the prospect of that drove me to say this is the better option: protect my children from getting that sick, and give them the vaccine.”
Also giving permission for his 14-year-old daughter, Rebecca, to be vaccinated at COSTAATT yesterday, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Communications Symon de Nobriga said, “Everyone knows and I have been driving it, I am pro-vaccine. I am here with my daughter.
“I endorse vaccines to get out of the situation that we’re in, and to get back to the things we’ve taken for granted before living with this virus. So I encourage all parents to get vaccinated, and to get their children vaccinated.”
Immediately after receiving his vaccine at COSTAATT yesterday, 14-year-old pupil of Maple Leaf International School Tristin Roberts said, “I should be fine, so it’s not really much of a worry for me.”
Asked if he was nervous, a brave Tristin said, “No.”
Giving permission for him to get vaccinated, his father explained, “I got my two shots already, so I’m pretty good with it. So Tristin needs to go back to in-person school so I think it’s necessary.”
Weather no deterrent
Also speaking with the Express yesterday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh praised the high turn-out for the Pfizer shots.
Deyalsingh, who visited the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), another mass vaccination site for children to receive their first dose of Pfizer, said, “The turnout has been excellent. Interacting with the young people, they are all keen and eager.
“I was at COSTAATT, El Dorado, this morning. It was going well and so it’s been very good. The turnout is excellent. They came out in their hundreds this morning, even though the weather is horrible.”
According to one of the workers at the vaccination site, from as early as 6.30 a.m., parents and children showed up at NAPA. However, the vaccination process did not begin until 9 a.m.
As a result of the crowd and the rain, there were some early-morning challenges, but the crowds were managed. And as soon as the vaccinations began, children were able to get their shot and quickly disperse.
One mother who brought her two teenage daughters to be vaccinated yesterday told the Express she arrived at 7.30 a.m., but was still waiting to be called inside at 11 a.m.
Following-up hours after receiving the vaccine, one of her daughters said, “My arm feels heavy and it’s hurting a bit, especially when I try to move it, but overall I’m feeling fine!”
Arima
The Express also observed many parents lining up with their children at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Arima to receive the vaccine yesterday. One such parent was Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian, who took her son, Ixiah Julian, and daughter, Edin Chin-Hing, to receive the vaccine. See Page 8
Speaking at the stadium, Morris-Julien said, “As you saw today, we have a good response and I’m understanding it is nationwide, so clearly young people know this is the best way to move forward.
“Vaccinate to operate... I am proud of young people, and I think very often people underestimate young persons and their common sense.
“If this is not proof that young people are very much aware, I don’t know what is. So, let’s keep encouraging them because every single time I see an anti-vax statement, it is not from someone young, and hopefully we get more people on board to convince their parents, convince their grandparents. We need to get this done.”
Drive-throughs
And then there were those who opted for the drive-through experience, in an attempt to avoid standing in line.
As a result, there were hundreds of cars in line at the Heliport, Chaguaramas, yesterday—another mass vaccination site for children.
According to one Coast Guard official, by around 1 p.m. yesterday, there were already over 1,000 people who had received their vaccine.
Both the Pfizer vaccine for children and the AstraZeneca vaccine for adults were being administered at the Heliport yesterday.
The Express also observed long lines of traffic, with cars being backed up along the Western Main Road.
Many people complained of having to wait hours in line before their children were vaccinated.
One father from San Juan who brought his daughter to be vaccinated said, “The process was tiring. We came here since 7.30 a.m. and look we’re now leaving at 1.26 p.m.
“I thought it would have been a faster process—that’s why we came down here, but they didn’t even have water for the children to drink.”
Another father, a resident of Petit Valley, said he experienced the same lengthy wait and, though the actual vaccination process was short, the wait was quite the opposite, and the only thing on his daughter’s mind when leaving was food.
After receiving the vaccine and being observed for about 15 minutes, his daughter said, “I’m okay, but my arm hurts.”
Another mother said, “It was a long wait, about five hours, but she feels fine.”
Other sites
According to the Ministry of Education, other mass vaccination sites for the roll-out of the Pfizer vaccine include Wallerfield International Railway, Wallerfield; Duranta Gardens Community Centre, Sangre Grande; L’Anse Noire Community Centre, Toco; Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva; Pleasantville Technology Centre (MIC), San Fernando; Hansraj Sumairsingh Multipurpose Complex, Rio Claro; Mayaro Civic Centre and National Energy Skills Centre (NESC), La Brea.
And starting on Sunday, children will also be able to receive their Pfizer shot at the NCIC Divali Nagar Site, Endeavour.