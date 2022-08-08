...Minister baffled by Moonilal’s statement

THE WRIGHTSON Road/Long Circular Road Taxi Association announced yesterday that there will be a fare increase from August 15.

The fares for transportation along the Wrightson Road/Long Circular route will be increasing by $1 along the main route and $3 to $5 for off-route depending on the location.

The association said the increase was essential and “it was done taking into consideration of the cost of living of our faithful customers”.