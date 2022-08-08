...Minister baffled by Moonilal’s statement

Marvin Gonzales___use

 Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales.

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales says he is baffled over the claim by Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal that Government has entered into a secret agreement with a Canadian company to restructure the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA).

He’s equally puzzled over Moonilal’s claim that the Public Utilities Ministry is training 50 managers at the National Academy for Performing Arts (NAPA) to replace managers earmarked to go.

Contacted yesterday by the Express for a response to the claims, Gonzales said it was the first time he was hearing of both claims.

“I do not know what he is speaking about. There are no facts on these allegations being levelled at the Ministry. I call on the public to continue to ignore the likes of Roodal Moonilal, Barry Padarath and Wade Mark as they continue with their misinformation about the restructuring of WASA,” he said.

Gonzales said Moonilal had no moral authority to speak on the water sector, as the UNC’s legacy in the sector is laced with mismanagement, corruption, incompetence and immorality.

“He must explained to the people of T&T the plans by the UNC to reduce the staff of WASA to “2,500 and also explain what the party did with the $394 million received by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) when it was in office. If he cannot provide the country with these facts, he must do the honourable thing and simply shut up,” the minister said.

On July 28 Gonzales disclosed at the news conference that WASA plans to reduce its 426 management positions by 50 per cent.

Banning scrap iron export not the answer

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales says he is baffled over the claim by Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal that Government has entered into a secret agreement with a Canadian company to restructure the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA).

He’s equally puzzled over Moonilal’s claim that the Public Utilities Ministry is training 50 managers at the National Academy for Performing Arts (NAPA) to replace managers earmarked to go.

Police in sex trafficking

GOLDMINE

