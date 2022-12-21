Minister calls for probe into Margaret Kistow Children’s Home

Government Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy has instructed the Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (CATT) to withdraw its refusal to grant the Margaret Kistow Children’s Home a licence and to commence an investigation.
By letter dated December 13, 2022, Webster-Roy, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Gender and Child Affairs, wrote to Kistow, the home’s chief executive officer, informing her of the investigation.
On October 27, 2022, the Children’s Authority did not grant the Margaret Kistow Home a licence to operate as a children’s community residence.
Kistow submitted a notice of appeal of this decision dated November 10, 2022.
In her letter, the minister stated that she has considered Kistow’s appeal “extensively” and the three grounds contained in the notice of appeal.
“Specifically, I noted the appellant’s objection, that it was unable to have an opportunity to be heard, prior to the CATT’s decision not to grant a licence. Further, I noted its objection to the reliance placed on the Judith Jones Report in arriving at the decision,” stated the minister.
She added: “In this regard, I have instructed the CATT to withdraw the said refusal and conduct its own independent investigation pursuant to Section 7 of the Children’s Community Residences Foster Care and Nurseries Act Chapter 46:04, whereupon the home will be given every opportunity to be heard in its own defence, before a decision is made to grant/or refuse a licence. The Authority will contact you directly to make the appropriate arrangements.”
In response to questions from the Express yesterday, Webster-Roy said the Children’s Authority has not given any timeframe to complete its investigation.
She said her understanding is that all the children were removed from the home by the Children’s Authority.
“Given the nature of the concerns outlined in the Report, the placement of children at the home is not advised at this time,” she said.
The minister said the home received funding via the payment-per-child system. In this regard, it will not be receiving payment as there are no children at the home.
With respect to the implementation of the recommendations in the Judith Jones Report, Webster-Roy said: “We have commenced the implementation of the work plan, which the Inter-Agency Task Force developed, that was appointed to review the Justice Jones Report.”
THe allegations
The Margaret Kistow Children’s Home was flagged as at-risk for catastrophe in the Judith Jones Committee Report on child abuse.
It previously received an average of $75,000 a month in government subvention.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had appointed an 11-member Committee headed by retired Justice Judith Jones to conduct an investigation into the long standing problem of abuse of children at children’s homes, rehabilitation centres and other similar institutions which provide residential care for children.
With respect to the Margaret Kistow Home, the report stated serious allegations including that upon turning 18 some residents of the home took up residence with staff at their personal abodes.
The report also alleged sexual abuse against a resident with a physical disability.
It detailed deplorable conditions at the home and issues with the water supply and overcrowding.
The report recommended that the home not be allowed to operate without the requisite public health and fire approvals, and that the Home not be given permission to operate in the absence of a discipline matrix.
Earlier this month, Cabinet approved $7.5 million for fiscal 2023 for the protection of children.
Webster-Roy had stated that the Cabinet also approved funding for the Ministry of Youth initiatives related to the establishment of key facilities for children in need of protection.
The Minister had noted that in October 2022, Cabinet approved the recommendations in the workplan for implementation prepared by the Inter-Agency Task Force led by Justice Jones.