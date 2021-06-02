Minister: Covid situation at NIB led to pension cheque delay

A Covid-19 situation at the National Insurance Board (NIB) led to late pension cheques this month, says Social Development Minister Donna Cox. And the ministry yesterday apologised for any inconvenience caused to pensioners and other recipients of social welfare as a result of the late payment of benefits.
Cox told the Express the problem did not emanate from her ministry, as “we tried to facilitate the recipients as much as possible. And we are working with the Trinidad and Tobago Postal Corporation and the NIB to ensure timely delivery of social services to the vulnerable sector”.
On Tuesday, TTPost shut down its St Vincent Street, Port of Spain, branch and its San Fernando branch, after dozens of elderly people and recipients of public assistance grants turned up to collect their cheques. The cheques, however, had been delayed, causing complaints, frustration and a lack of adherence to social distancing.
Asked whether the ministry had explored ways to improve the distribution of social welfare cheques, Cox said NIB, which prints the ministry’s cheques for the payment of the Senior Citizens’ pension, Disability Assistance and Public Assistance grants, had an issue with Covid-19 and had to readjust staff schedules.
“They (the NIB) informed the ministry that the cheques would be late. We tried to encourage them to do their best to print the cheques as early as they possibly could, which they did.
“Normally we will deliver the cheques between the 23rd and the 24th to TTPost. But I believe they delivered them about two days later,” she said. “And of course TTPost has to sort them out and send them to the different regions, and this process entails checks and balances,” she said. Cox said TTPost received the cheques on June 1.
She stressed the ministry had sent out notices that the cheques would be late as soon as it learned of the delay from NIB.
She said before the due date of payment, the ministry posted the information about the delay on social media, advertisements were published in the daily newspapers and radio, and there were postings on various Facebook and WhatsApp groups, saying the cheques would be a day late.
She acknowledged some persons appeared not to have been aware of this information.
“While TTPost had the cheques (on Tuesday), it had to complete its processing of the cheques before they could distribute them,” she said.
Better to have direct bankin
Cox said the ministry had been trying to get people to go on the Direct Deposit system. “Those persons whose money went straight to the bank did not have a problem and were paid on time,” she said.
“At the moment we have 68,354 persons on Direct Deposit, out of 107,374 active clients for senior citizens pension,” she said. In terms of public assistance, she said there are currently 5,561 persons on Direct Deposit, out of a total of 18,088 clients. “Some persons are saying they don’t have an account, others are saying they just want their cheques in their hand. So we can’t force them, but we are encouraging them to do it (collect pensions via Direct Deposit). When people go into the (Social Development) office, we have been encouraging them to take the forms and apply,” she said.
Cox said there had been an increase in the number of fraudulent transactions against the elderly, adding there are persons with fraudulent ID cards and recently people were printing fraudulent cheques. Pointing out that police held someone recently, she noted, “We have been having discussions with the Fraud Squad to determine the best approach to stopping this occurrence”. The more people on direct deposit, the harder it is for fraudsters to encash or to resort to subterfuge, she said.