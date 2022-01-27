Dead persons are still cashing social sector cheques issued by the Government.
This, notwithstanding the removal of 2,876 names from the list of recipients of pensions who were deemed to have died.
So said Social Development Minister Donna Cox, as she dismissed Opposition statements that the Government was not cutting social sector grants.
Speaking in the Variation of Appropriation bill in the Senate yesterday, Cox said: “I am in full support of reviewing any programme, to weed out any untoward activity... While reviewing we found that there are still dead persons on our system.
“There have been some human errors with regard to inputting clients’ information. There is a report of ghost clients on the system; we have found that there have been some dead persons whose cheques are still being cashed; therefore, I do not think that anyone would like us to just leave this as it is,” he said.
Responding to statements made by Opposition Senator Wade Mark about the Government’s lack of planning, Cox, whose ministry received an additional $531 million for additional expenditure, said the Ministry of Social Development requested $4.5 billion in fiscal 2021 because it had anticipated an increase of 8,000 in the number of senior citizens who may apply for pension.
“That was based on the average of 13 per cent of the population over 65 years. The actual number of new pensioners added was 7,935. The ministry was allocated $3.8 billion resulting in an estimated shortfall of $732.9 million.”
She said the actual expenditure on the Senior Citizens’ Grant was $4.184 billion, making the shortfall $418.3 million.
High social protection cost
Cox said the ministry engaged in an exercise in August and September 2021 to cross-reference its data with that at the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) and the Registrar General, and removed 2,876 pensioners who were deemed deceased based on the Registrar General and EBC records.
She said the Government would remain steadfast in its promise to support those who are in need, regardless of who they were or on which side of the political divide they stood.
Of the $547 million in supplemental funding, $531 million went to this ministry and Cox said the funds were applied in the following ways:
• $418,315,156 to 109,132 recipients of senior citizens’ grant;
• $13,108,970 to 18,851 recipients of public assistance;
• $99,629,099 to 22,856 recipients of disability assistance grant.
Altogether, she said 150,839 households have been, and continue to be, supported financially by the Government through the ministry utilising these grants.
In fact, she said Trinidad and Tobago has the second highest total expenditure on social protection (excluding health) in the English-speaking Caribbean, according to the World Social Protection Report 2020-2022 published by the International Labour Organisation.
She added that T&T’s non-contributory pension of TT$3,500 is one of the highest in the world.
Imbert: Senior citizens’ grant expenditure staggering
Finance Minister Colm Imbert said the Government spent $5.2 billion on the four social sector grants in fiscal 2021.
Imbert said there had been a “constant increase” in the senior citizens pension in the last three years by about 10,000.
He said the Budget Division has advised that in fiscal 2021 the Government spend so far on the senior citizens’ grant was $4.237,063,733 and the total number of recipients was 109,132.
“It is a significant item and that is why I commend the Minister of Social Development for her efforts in rooting out the duplication, wastage, fraud and unauthorised payments within the system.
“Because as a country, this is a staggering amount; $4.2 billion on an unfunded pension arrangement where senior citizens do not make contributions to this pension system, but receive a pension once they attain the age of 65 and they meet the income criteria. There are few countries in the world that do this,” he said.
Furthermore, he said in fiscal 2021, the Government spent $622.6 million on disability grants, $352.7 on social assistance, and $11.3 million on urgent temporary assistance for people who experienced fire and national disasters.