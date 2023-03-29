Minister: Digicel acted within the law

The 126 Digicel workers who are being retrenched will receive severance packages together with all terminal benefits due to them.
So said Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, as she answered an urgent question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark on behalf of the Labour Minister, in the Senate yesterday.
She said the chief executive officer of Digicel, by letter dated March 27, 2023, informed Minister of Labour Stephen McClashie of the company’s decision to retrench 126 employees “as they have become surplus to its requirements”.
Gopee-Scoon said Digicel, in accordance with Section 4 (1) of the Retrenchment and Severance Benefits Act No 32 of 1985, gave notice that effective May 10, 2023, it intended to retrench the 126 employees. In so doing, Digicel Trinidad and Tobago Limited gave 45 days’ notice of retrenchment which commenced on March 27, 2023.
Asked by Mark whether the Government intended to intervene in this matter, having regard to the high levels of unemployment in the country, Gopee-Scoon said these employees would have garnered some experience working in at Digicel, largely in the call centre operations.
She said the National Investment Agency of T&T (InvesTT) had been working on expanding the BPO (business process outsourcing) industry. She said Digicel has already made efforts to have these workers introduced to the other BPO organisations that already exist in T&T and which are in expansive mode so that they can have an opportunity for employment.
Gopee-Scoon said it also provides an opening for the new BPOs that are coming on stream shortly, adding that several of them are due to come on stream which have been negotiated through InvesTT, and more are expected with the expansion of the economic zones regime.
“We would wish these (126) young employees well,” she said, adding that InvesTT was ready to provide information about possible opportunities.
Lawful action
Asked by Mark whether in the absence of a majority union, Digicel sought to have discussions with either the Minister of Trade and/or the Ministry of Labour prior to the issuance of retrenchment notices, with a view to ameliorating the impact on workers, Gopee-Scoon said Digicel has acted within the ambit of the law, and the Minister of Labour has confirmed that.
“They have done what was required in terms of giving notice to the Minister of Labour. They did not seek to have a discussion with the Ministry of Trade and Industry, and they are under no obligation to do so.
“All companies at some time or another would do its internal recalibrations. This is a decision taken by the company and there is nothing you can do to change that,” she said.
She said, however, that Digicel on its own had introduced the retrenched workers to the other BPO sector and that InvesTT would make itself open to communication about the other possibilities within the BPO industry for the retrenched workers.