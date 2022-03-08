IN the 65 years since it has celebrated International Women’s Day, Trinidad and Tobago has witnessed strides in women’s legal rights, education and representation in public life.
This was noted by Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister - Child and Gender Affairs, Ayanna Webster-Roy, in a video message yesterday ahead of today’s global observation of Women’s Day. The video will be released to the public today.
Webster-Roy recalled that T&T has observed International Women’s Day since 1957 and this year adopted the theme of the United Nations, “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”.
The UN has stated that “the year 2022 is pivotal for achieving gender equality in the context of climate change, and environmental and disaster risk reduction, which are some of the greatest global challenges of the twenty-first century. Without gender equality today, a sustainable future, and an equal future, remains beyond our reach”.
This year’s IWD observance is “in recognition and celebration of the women and girls who are leading the charge on climate change adaptation and response, and to honour their leadership and contribution towards a sustainable future”, the UN has said, which was noted by Webster-Roy.
She went on to remind of simple ways in which sustainability and a better eco-footprint may be incorporated into everyday life, through the motto “reuse, reduce, recycle”.
PLOTT: Much achieved
While there is still progress to be made, T&T has “much to celebrate” in the development of women, The Powerful Ladies of Trinidad and Tobago (PLOTT) stated on Sunday,
The organisation in a statement said it was “elated to join hands with its sisters globally to celebrate women across the world”.
“Women can boast today that we have made significant strides in every possible sector of society, making important contributions to the quality of life for ourselves and of others,” PLOTT stated.
“In Trinidad and Tobago, we have much to celebrate. When we look at our society, we see our women as captains of industry, entrepreneurs, fearless leaders, trailblazers, disruptors, change makers, everyday heroes, movers and shakers.”
These strides “both inspire and motivate us at PLOTT to continue to make a difference in the lives of these women”, the release said, adding: “While we recognise much has been achieved, we must also acknowledge that there is much work still to be done with regard to gender equality.”
PLOTT said this year’s IWD theme, “Break the Bias”, is “in harmony with PLOTT’s core tenets as it encourages action to continue promoting gender equality and symbolises the hopes of equal opportunities”, it said.
The PLOTT’s mission is to create an environment of social responsibility and its values - to engage, inform, educate, inspire and empower, the release said.
The organisation stated its “values commitment as We Live Our Values Everyday (We LOVE)”.
“As we unite to celebrate women who are paving the way for others by sharing their stories, speaking their truth and showing support, PLOTT salutes all women in every sphere of society who are making a difference and encourages them to keep PLOTTing as they work towards breaking the biases in all facets of their lives,” the release stated.