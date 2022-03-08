MARKING THE OCCASION: Members of the Convention for the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) display their lit candles and placards at the Woodford Square bandstand, Port of Spain, on Sunday during their event in recognition of International Women’s Day today. Second from right is Terry Ince, who received the Medal for the Development of Women (Gold) at yesterday’s 2020 National Awards ceremony at President’s House, St Ann’s.

Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK