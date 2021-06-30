Minister: Historic Day

AS she sent out prayers and best wishes to them, Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly yesterday referred to the 19,651 pupils writing the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) today as an “historic cohort”.
She emphasised that they were first batch of pupils in Trinidad and Tobago to write the exam following a year of only virtual school.
In a video message on the ministry’s Facebook page, Gadsby-Dolly thanked teachers, acknowledging that the past academic year was “not easy”.
To the thousands of schoolchildren, Gadsby-Dolly said: “You are a cohort of students who have made it through our first ever virtual school year and you are writing the SEA as an historic cohort of students. I’m so proud of you.”
Today’s SEA takes place after months of discussions between Government, parents, teachers and the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA), over the exam date.
TTUTA had called for the SEA to be postponed from its original date of June 10 after face-to-face classes were suspended in May, following a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases.
TTUTA, as well as the National Parent Teachers’ Association (NAPTA), later expressed support for the exam to take place on July 1.
The Education Ministry said 9,904 boys and 9,747 girls have been registered to sit today’s exam.
A ministry representative said all Covid-19 protocols have been put in place and extra efforts were made in the last fortnight to ensure pupils, parents and teachers were up to speed on the correct observation of public health regulations and what to expect at examination centres.
Gadsby-Dolly told pupils in her statement: “Your big day is almost here and I am so excited for you.
“I know you have been counting down the days until this exam could be over, so that you can enjoy your vacation. And I want to extend love and positivity and prayer, to help guide you through this exam.”
She added: “It’s okay if you’re a bit nervous. That’s normal but remember, you are ready and you can do it.”
She acknowledged that children may not be the only ones experiencing exam jitters today.
“And I know that you, too, may be feeling a bit nervous but that’s okay,” Gadsby-Dolly said to the parents. “Our children are going to make it through.”
TTUTA: Hope all is ready
TTUTA president Antonia De Freitas also sent best wishes to SEA pupils, saying yesterday the Association hoped that all public health protocols were in place.
De Freitas was asked if the Ministry collaborated with TTUTA on the implementation of Covid-19 precautions on all exam compounds.
She said: “As you would recognise from the statements we have been putting out, TTUTA has been making particular calls for the postponement and the Ministry has taken a decision that Government would be within their interest to do, within their purview to so do. So the most we can do now is call for students and teachers’ safety to be ensured.”
She added: “We look forward to discussions on the outcome and we wish the students the best.”
The Arya Pratinidhi Sabha (APS) of Trinidad, which presides over the country’s nine Vedic Schools, also sent best wishes to pupils.
“As we are all aware, (because of) the global pandemic, parents, teachers and principals had a magnanimous task to ensure all children were fully prepared for this exam without physically meeting in school and in some cases with no resources,” APS president Roshan Parasramsingh said in a release. “Everyone played an extraordinary role in the lives of our students during the past year and three months, and we at the APS acknowledge your extreme dedication and commitment to duty to the education of our children. I know everyone has gone above and beyond in every possible way to give of their best, to ensure success for all students for this exam.”