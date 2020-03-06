AS he denied “for the umpteenth time” that anyone in this country had tested positive for coronavirus disease, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh chastised certain members of the Opposition for their “insistence on ­inviting” COVID-19 into Trinidad and Tobago.

Responding to an urgent question in the House of Representatives from Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh yesterday, ­Deyalsingh said while there were some ­responsible members of the UNC, there were others to whom he wanted to say categorically “for the umpteenth time” there were no positive tests.

He said he did not know how else to say it, but there was “no man, woman or child, national, foreigner, UNC, PNM, union, business persons at quarantine at ­Caura Hospital”.

He reiterated that more than 30 tests had been done at Carpha and there was no positive test to date.

Asked whether the country had enough medication to treat the ­virus, Deyalsingh said there was no specific treatment, cure or vaccine for COVID-19.

‘Ample medication’

He said the public sector had “more than ample stock” of those medications which are not specific to COVID-19, which would treat various flu-like symptoms.

He told Indarsingh he should ask the three doctors on the UNC bench (Fuad Khan, Lackram ­Bodoe and Tim Gopeesingh) ­before asking “technical questions”.

Deyalsingh said in case the country ran out of “supportive medication”, it had access to Pan American Health Organisation stock, if and when required.

Indarsingh asked whether the country had a supply of “related drugs such as insulin”.

An exasperated Deyalsingh said one did not treat COVID-19 with insulin. “How uniformed can the Opposition be?” he asked.

Deyalsingh said while some members of the Opposition didn’t know the first thing about ­COVID-19, they were “intent on bringing it here”.

“Please assist the Member for Couva South and Devant Maharaj, who acts on behalf of the UNC on social media,” he said.

He said ­COVID-19 was 30 times more lethal than the H1N1 flu virus.

Imbert: Govt did not

ship masks to China

Meanwhile, acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert said the Government did not donate 13,600 N-95 masks to China.

They were sent by the private sector.

Addressing a question during Prime Minister’s Question Time on why, in the face of a global shortage, the Government sent masks to China, Imbert said the question was based on a false premise.

He said he was also advised by the Minister of Health that there was no shortage of N-95 masks in the public health sector.

Imbert said 23,000 masks were stocked in T&T and 25,000 ­additional masks were expected to arrive here in the next week or so.

Asked by Tabaquite MP Dr Suruj Rambachan what specific checks for the coronavirus were being done on people arriving at Cedros, Chaguaramas and Brighton, Imbert said enhanced surveillance—which included examination of the passenger and crew manifest, examining the full travel history of passengers and crew and visits by port health officials to the vessel and examination of the declaration made by the captain, as well as interviews with the ship’s doctors—were in place at all legal ports of entry.

Asked if he was certain such checks were being done at Cedros, including of boats arriving from Venezuela with scrap iron, Imbert said he could only go on what he has been told by the relevant ­officials.

Asked about special measures to monitor cargo and ships, including fishing vessels and their crew arriving from China, Japan and Korea, Imbert said in addition to existing travel restrictions for people travelling within 14 days from specific countries, and thermal scanning, the Government has also implemented enhanced ­surveillance measures at seaports and airports, which including looking at the travel history of passengers and crew, to determine the level of exposure; and obtaining details of the last ten ports of call are also required.

He said the maritime services division had also communicated to captains to do active surveillance on board ships, in addition to the regular maritime declaration of health, which is incumbent upon captains and vessels.

