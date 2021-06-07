Minister mourns Covid death of Donnell

Donnell Phillip

Social media sensation: Donnell Phillip

Member of Parliament for St Ann’s East Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly has extended condolences to the relatives of local entertainer and social media sensation Donnell Phillip who has died of Covid-19.

The entertainer two days ago posted a picture of himself on Instagram with the message: “Pray for Top Dog Donnell—Battling the fight with Covid-19”.

His post attracted attention from several artistes within the local music fraternity including Voice, Turner, Lyrikal, and Trinidad Killa, to name a few, who prayed for a speedy recovery.

Phillip, who also went by the alias of Top Dog Donnell, had a strong presence on social media.

The affable entertainer was also known for his comedic antics and appeared in several soca music videos, including Bass Trilo-G’s “Take It”.

Gadsby-Dolly also expressed her heartfelt sympathies on the recent passing of community activist Richard McLean.

She told the Express yesterday that McLean’s passing was not Covid-related.

The communities of Santa Cruz and Las Cuevas have been thrust into mourning, Gadsby-Dolly said.

She said both men would be missed and remembered for their contributions.

“On behalf of the constituents of St Ann’s East, I would like to convey condolences to the families and friends of Donnell Phillip and Richard McLean, who impacted their communities significantly.

“Donnelll was a young man who entered the entertainment sphere and the hearts of many.

“Richard was a community activist who will be remembered for his many initiatives aimed at community togetherness.

“It is an honour to be missed and grieved, and these two men will certainly be in their respective communities of Santa Cruz and Las Cuevas. May God grant these families peace as they honour their loved ones,” she added.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TOP SECRET

TOP SECRET

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi is adamant that he will not disclose the fees of attorneys who do work for the State. 

Professor: Brazilian variant dominant in T&T

Professor: Brazilian variant dominant in T&T

MORE infectious than its “parent” virus, the Covid-19 P1 (Brazilian variant) is now “pretty certain” to be the dominant strain in Trinidad and Tobago, having expanded rapidly since it was first detected locally in April 2021.

12 more Covid deaths, 389 cases

12 more Covid deaths, 389 cases

Trinidad and Tobago has recorded 12 more deaths due to the Covid-19 virus.

According to the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 update yesterday

‘NCRHA CEO staying’

‘NCRHA CEO staying’

“It is a non-issue. It is a matter for the (NCRHA) board. Davlin (Thomas) is not going anywhere.” 

Minister mourns Covid death of Donnell

Minister mourns Covid death of Donnell

Member of Parliament for St Ann’s East Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly has extended condolences to the relatives of local entertainer and social media sensation Donnell Phillip who has died of Covid-19.