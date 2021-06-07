Minister mourns Covid death of Donnell

Member of Parliament for St Ann’s East Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly has extended condolences to the relatives of local entertainer and social media sensation Donnell Phillip who has died of Covid-19.
The entertainer two days ago posted a picture of himself on Instagram with the message: “Pray for Top Dog Donnell—Battling the fight with Covid-19”.
His post attracted attention from several artistes within the local music fraternity including Voice, Turner, Lyrikal, and Trinidad Killa, to name a few, who prayed for a speedy recovery.
Phillip, who also went by the alias of Top Dog Donnell, had a strong presence on social media.
The affable entertainer was also known for his comedic antics and appeared in several soca music videos, including Bass Trilo-G’s “Take It”.
Gadsby-Dolly also expressed her heartfelt sympathies on the recent passing of community activist Richard McLean.
She told the Express yesterday that McLean’s passing was not Covid-related.
The communities of Santa Cruz and Las Cuevas have been thrust into mourning, Gadsby-Dolly said.
She said both men would be missed and remembered for their contributions.
“On behalf of the constituents of St Ann’s East, I would like to convey condolences to the families and friends of Donnell Phillip and Richard McLean, who impacted their communities significantly.
“Donnelll was a young man who entered the entertainment sphere and the hearts of many.
“Richard was a community activist who will be remembered for his many initiatives aimed at community togetherness.
“It is an honour to be missed and grieved, and these two men will certainly be in their respective communities of Santa Cruz and Las Cuevas. May God grant these families peace as they honour their loved ones,” she added.