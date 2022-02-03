THE $25 million to $30 million budget for “A Taste of Carnival” has not yet been approved by Cabinet, Tourism, Culture and the Arts Minister Randall Mitchell said yesterday.
Mitchell was speaking at a news conference at his ministry’s office in Port of Spain where he was joined by Sport Minister Shamfa Cudjoe, who had also met with the National Carnival Commission (NCC) and other stakeholders.
Mitchell said the NCC will also have to raise money from gate receipts and sponsorships for “Taste of Carnival” events.
On Monday, NCC chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters had said the proposed budget for this year will be $25 million to $30 million.
Pod-seating socially-distanced events are being held at the Queen’s Park Savannah (QPS), Port of Spain, it was also announced.
Events will also be held at Queen’s Hall and Naparima Bowl, all deemed safe zones for fully vaccinated patrons and artistes only.
Carnival Monday and Tuesday are on February 28 and March 1, respectively.
Mitchell explained: “On Monday, Peters indicated it would cost between $25 to $30 million. I am here to clarify that it is not the final figure approved by Cabinet. In 2022, no money was approved. The NCC-indicated figure has not yet been approved. It is still being interrogated...We are looking at the budget the NCC has submitted. Within the next 48 hours, we will highlight what is in the budget. That is subject to Cabinet approval. I believe it will be much less than $30 million.”
The “Taste of Carnival” budget can be supplemented, he said.
“If there are budgetary shortfalls, the NCC will supplement it with funding and gate receipts,” Mitchell said.
Both Mitchell and Cudjoe noted that they had heard the cries of artistes who were struggling financially and they wanted to take steps to reopen the sector.
$$$ for artistes
Asked about the distribution of money, Mitchell said: “The largest chunk will go to the artistes, panmen and performers. It will go to the people who are there to ensure security and the infrastructure is safe. Over 50 per cent will go towards that. Three per cent will go towards the venue and about ten per cent towards additional measures to ensure people are safe. We are concerned that whatever events take place must be done safely.”
Moving to vaccination, he said: “During our meeting with the NCC and the special interest groups PanTrinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore said there has been an uptick (in vaccinations). All of the other special interest groups are reporting there has been an uptick in vaccinations in anticipation of the safe zone Carnival.”
On the way forward, Mitchell added: “It is not just about the money. But being able to practise your craft is important. There are other events being planned for the Naparima Bowl and Queen’s Hall.
During her contribution on the Carnival budget, Cudjoe said: “It started at about $75 million. We worked hard to bring it down to ‘bare bones’. Cabinet has to bring it down.”
Contacted last night, an NCC official who did not want to be identified, said: “We are looking at the budget and attempting to make the amendments.”
Asked who had received the contract for building the 200 seating pods, the official said: “It is a company that has always done work for Carnival.”