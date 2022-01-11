Minister: No deaths caused by vaccines

There has been no vaccine-related death from the over 1.3 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines that have been administered in Trinidad and Tobago, says Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.
He was responding to questions yesterday at the Senate sitting.
He was asked by Independent Senator Anthony Vieira if the ministry monitors or traces adverse reactions to the vaccines.
Deyalsingh said all adverse events, as opposed to side effects, are traced and reported to PAHO and the World Health Organisation (WHO).
“In the administration of over 1.3 million doses vaccines less than five to ten known adverse events have been reported and not one has resulted in death. So the message is vaccines are safe,” he said.
Deyalsingh pointed out the daily Covid-19 death rate is between 15 to 30 deaths and he urged vaccination.
In response to another question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark, Deyalsingh said there has been a 50 per cent up-tick in vaccinations with respect to persons taking their first dose as it relates to public servants.
He said as of January 9, 2022, the number of persons who have received their first dose of a two-dose regime is 670,713; those who are fully vaccinated is 674,618, representing 48.2 per cent of the population.
He said 90,359 persons received their booster shots.
Deyalsingh said what the country needs now is some solidarity to encourage vaccination.
He asked Mark if the Opposition would agree to a collective picture of all six UNC Senators and all 16 PNM Government Senators displaying their vaccination cards.
Mark asked Deyalsingh if the Government was prepared to indemnify and stand liability for individuals who take the vaccine and may suffer adverse reactions.
Deyalsingh said the AG has spoken to that issue and accused Mark of skirting the photo request.
Baseless information
The Health Minister noted that Pope Francis had said getting vaccinated was a “moral obligation” and he denounced how people have been swayed by baseless information to refuse one of the most effective measures to save lives.
Deyalsingh said social media, in particular Facebook, drives people to read more anti-vaccine content but the ministry continues to work hard in its vaccination drive.
In response to a question from Independent Senator Paul Richards on the measures being implemented to reduce the prevalence of diabetes and obesity, Deyalsingh listed several initiatives, including the prohibition of the sale or serving of sugar-sweetened, non-alcoholic beverages with added sugars by manufacturers and other producers in all Government and Government-assisted schools in 2017.
Deyalsingh said before the pandemic when there was a ban on sugar-sweetened beverages in schools a survey at that time showed children were drinking 25 per cent less soft drinks and that would translate into less obesity.
He said with the pandemic the children went back home into their routine environment at home.
Deyalsingh said he is glad pupils are coming back out to schools in an environment where they get proper nutrition and where they don’t have access to these sugar-sweetened beverages.