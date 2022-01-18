Minister: Over 120 have breached quarantine orders

terrence deyalsingh

Health Minister: Terrence Deyalsingh

UP to January 17, 2022, a total of 121 Covid-19-positive people had breached their home quarantine orders, and were reported to the Ministry of Health.

Disclosing the figure in the Senate yesterday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh did not say how many quarantine-breakers were charged, but added that “the requisite action was taken by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service”.

He reminded, however, that breaching the Public Health Ordinance carried a $250,000 fine or six months’ imprisonment.

The minister was responding to questions for oral answer before the start of debate on three Government bills.

Opposition Senator Wade Mark asked Deyal­singh to outline the monitoring systems in place for people who have tested positive for Covid-19 and were ordered by the Health Ministry to self-quarantine.

Deyalsingh noted the ministry’s home quarantine policy is guided by recommendations of the World Health Organisation.

This includes a system for tracing the contacts of a Covid-19-posi­tive person, tracking and the monitoring of those people. Patients are also given medical advice, and those who were issued with pulse oximeters must report their readings to County Medical Officers of Health (CMOH), Deyal­singh said.

He said this was done through the CMOH and patients were given guidelines on adhering to the quarantine order, which they must sign.

Deyalsingh did not respond further to Mark’s question as to whether people who were supposed to be home quarantined were going about in public, saying the ministry could only go on what is told to them.

Patients are also advised on how to self-isolate within their homes or if that is not possible, are offered quarantine “free of charge” at State facilities.

No home visits

The Health Minister said the ministry was working with the police to monitor patients mandated to isolate at home, but clarified that no physical visits were involved.

Instead, patients are monitored by telephone, and provisions were in place for any person whose health is declining to be hospitalised, Deyalsingh said.

Deyalsingh said 150 officers with the CMOHs had been trained for the ministry’s telemedicine system, where patients are monitored by phone.

Mark also asked what, if any, advice is given to patients at home, as to their best treatments for a speedy recovery. Deyalsingh said this type of guidance was issued on an individual basis, according to each patient’s clinical manifestations.

Treatment was also impacted by factors such as age and comorbidity status, Deyalsingh said. He said patients at home were advised that should they begin to experience severe symptoms such as shortness of breath or if they were “de-compensating”, they should get to a hospital “as soon as is humanly possible”.

