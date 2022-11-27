Minister: Prepare for the worst

With inclement weather expected to continue over the next few days, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan is cautioning the public to prepare for the worst.
Speaking during a virtual news conference yesterday, Sinanan said an unprecedented level of flooding is expected, even in areas that have not been prone to flooding in the past.
“What the chart basically shows us is that this could be one of the worst flooding we would have experienced for quite a while, if the charts prove to be correct,” he said.
“It is a time, without panicking anyone, we have to just prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”
Sinanan said water is unable to run off as quickly due to water accumulating on the land from recent rainfall, coupled with the continuation of rainfall.
“The St Joseph river is overflowing right now, that flows into the Caroni (river),” he noted.
“Although the Caroni River is pulling some water, the amount of water in the St Joseph river, that entire path is under water right now and certain areas that you would think in the past did not get flooding, you can expect flooding in these areas. So, what I can say is let us all prepare ourselves that the flood may reach us in areas that it has not affected us in the past,” he added.
Sinanan said the relevant agencies are continuing to monitor the situation, but that not much could be done until the water subsides.
“We have to wait, in some instances for the water to go down. What we want to urge citizens is if you can avoid going on the road network, please do not go on the road network because it will complicate things for the movement of equipment and you can be trapped in the flood waters,” he said.
Yesterday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, too, urged the public to be alert as he described the situation as a bad weather emergency.
“Excessively heavy rains are upon us and all our water courses are at or are close to capacity,” Rowley said in a Facebook post.
“The international forecasts are for further incoming heavy rainfall over the next two days. Already there is significant damage to our road infrastructure in very many parts of the country. We are anticipating increased flooding and landslides in susceptible areas.
“Citizens are requested to be very alert to these dangers and, as far as feasible, restrict your movements until the dangers have passed or are abated.”
Rowley said all arms and agencies of the State have been fully mobilised and are on alert and “further updates and interventions will be forthcoming from the relevant agencies as we batten down to ride out this period of weather emergency”.
Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Faris Al-Rawi said yesterday a number of areas have been affected.
There have been reports of flash flooding in areas including Port of Spain, the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo region, Biche, Arouca, Valsayn, Santa Cruz and Caparo.
Additionally, landslips were reported in Maraval, along the Manzanilla Road, Lady Hailes Avenue in San Fernando and Maracas Royal Road. Al-Rawi said there were significant landslips at Quarry Drive in Champs Fleurs and the Lady Young Road in Morvant.
Al-Rawi said disaster management entities of all 14 regional corporations are “in full gear” and are on site with equipment in many locations.
He said the flooding is affecting the water-catchment facilities at the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), and he urged the public to conserve water at this time.
He added that shelters are on standby to be activated if needed, but there had as yet been no request for shelters to be utilised.
With regard to whether there would be school tomorrow, Al-Rawi said Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly will monitor the situation and will advise about schools during the course of today.
Al-Rawi and Sinanan both cautioned the public to desist from sharing fake news on social media that would not only cause panic among the population, but cause time and resources to be spent verifying these false reports.
Also speaking during the conference, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said all divisions of national security are in a state of readiness to respond and provide resources where necessary.
He said the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is also monitoring the state of affairs.
“They are paying particular attention to the roadways to ensure that there is movement and that criminals who will seek to capitalise and be opportunistic in these circumstances will not have their way, and the TTPS is positioned and ready to respond to these kinds of incidents in the protection of the people of T&T.
“I give you the assurance we are in a state of readiness and we will continue to provide the support that we must in this development in this situation.”