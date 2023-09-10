Minister slams mismanagement at WASA

Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales yesterday disclosed that he had to instruct water provider WASA to remove managers from a pipeline project due to mismanagement.
During the launch of the Guapo/Cap de Ville pipeline project in Cap de Ville yesterday, Gonzales said the first phase of the project, which involved a small area of work had taken more than 18 months.
He described this as ridiculous.
He instructed that, going forward, a different management system be involved and that “some of the people, employees, the managers responsible for the fallout of the first phase, to ensure that they are to be kept far away from the continuation of this project”.
Should the project again be mismanaged, Gonzales said people are going to be held to account.
“I certainly don’t have time for incompetence and mismanagement. I think the communities all over Trinidad and Tobago, they want an improvement in their utility services and I will ensure that contractors, employees, managers they do what they are paid to do so that the people of Trinidad and Tobago can see an improvement of their lives,” he said.
He told the Sunday Express later yesterday that the delays started before the election in 2020 and before he was involved in politics.
He said after he became Minister, the then-mayor complained to him that the project was lingering.
“Many days no activity was taking place, no WASA worker was on site to continue the project, sometimes they just came for an hour or two. It was that kind of mismanagement that took place,” Gonzales said.
He said he and the then-executive director visited on two occasions and he was not happy with the management of the project.
Specific timelines for the completion were set.
During his address at the launch, Gonzales said, “That two-kilometre pipeline, the first phase, took over one year and six months. That’s how ridiculous it was. People in WASA who are here and if you are part and if you were part of the management of this project, I am the Minister of Public Utilities; I will commend you publicly when there is need to commend you and I will criticise you openly when there is need to criticise you and this morning I am criticising the management of WASA. I am criticising the management of WASA who managed the first phase of this project because there was absolutely no reason why a two kilometre pipeline project would have taken over one year.”
Gonzales stated that for the continuation of the project which will involve about 4.2 kilometres of pipeline, an estimated completion time of three months had been set.
“That is because, on this occasion, we are ensuring that the lessons learned, good or bad, from the first experience is not going to be repeated on this phase of this project,” he said.
While concerned about the state of dams and reservoirs, given the level of rainfall, Gonzales set the time-frame given the present weather.
He said he had witnessed on several occasions where laudable projects were launched to improve the supply of water to communities and because these projects were not properly managed, they eventually turned into nightmares for the residents and for the communities.
Asked by reporters whether there had been any disciplinary action in relation to the mismanagement, Gonzales said he would leave it for the board and chief executive at WASA but that he had given the instruction that those previously involved should no longer be.
Gonzales told the Sunday Express he could not fire them but had given the instruction.
He said two or three senior employees and several labourers were involved in the project then and they were still employed at WASA.
Acting CEO at WASA Kelvin Romain said he was not in his present position nor was he involved in the area of the project at the time of the first phase of the project.
He said the information given by the minister peaked his interest as the 18-month timeline for the job was not considered normal.
He said he intends to get more details and added that lessons would have been learnt in relation to the situation.
Gonzales also encouraged the team leaders at WASA to continue to work hard to ensure that the project is managed.
“Do not take anything for granted. Get all the team leads and everyone within the authority who must play a role to ensure the successful completion of this project on behalf of the people of Point Fortin.”
While the first phase of the project was done with internal resources, Gonzales told contractors that the WASA of two to three years ago was not the same.
“Your feet are going to be held to the fire and you are going to be held to account, to perform and to perform beyond measure to ensure that this great project which will benefit over 10,000 people in Point Fortin, will not turn into a disaster because of poor project management,” he said.
He said the Authority will be working to reduce inconvenience during the project but also called on the residents to be patient.