Minister: T&T now has 3 known Omicron cases

THERE are now three known Omicron variant cases in Trinidad and Tobago.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced yesterday’s news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, that the last two cases were detected in people who had recent travel histories.
Of the first of the cases, Deyalsingh said Omicron was detected in one of the 16 passengers who had travelled on a flight which had to be diverted to Puerto Rico from Miami after a passenger died on the aircraft.
He said all 16 passengers were fully vaccinated and had presented their PCR tests.
However, due to their stop-over in Puerto Rico, their PCR tests had expired—that is, they had gone past the three-day time-frame.
He said that upon their arrival in Trinidad and Tobago, all 16 were quarantined and retested, and one of these tested positive for Omicron.
“The one positive case for the Omicron variant is in isolation,” Deyalsingh said.
The third person who has tested positive for Omicron arrived in Trinidad from Miami.
Deyalsingh said this person was vaccinated and had a negative PCR test upon entry at the airport, but on December 10 showed symptoms of the Covid-19 virus.
“This person behaved in a very responsible manner and got tested. That sample was sent for genomic sequencing, and we got it turned around in a very short space of time because we prioritised it.
“That person turned out to be the third Omicron variant patient in T&T,” said Deyalsingh.
He said the patient had been in contact with one household contact, and both individuals were in home isolation.
On December 13, the first case of the Omicron variant was detected in a woman who had boarded a flight from New York City.
Deyalsingh said the Omicron variant has been discovered in 90 countries.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said the pandemic is doing everything but receding.
“The Delta (variant) is raging in T&T, and it is the main component in many countries. We are, in fact, getting possibly the worst of the pandemic that we have had to experience.
“An undisputed fact is that we are now the subject of the onslaught from a virus that has killed almost five million people and, what is worse, we are struggling to provide healthcare for our population even before we become subjects to the accelerating effect of the Omicron virus.
“It is almost a given that that virus will get among us. Just like Delta got among us,” he said.
“Some people comfort themselves by saying if we had closed the border with galvanised sheets all around the country, we would not have gotten the Brazilian variant. But it is probably sheer luck and the working of the system in place that allowed us to pick up those two or three people.
“They could easily have slipped through. There might be others who have slipped through because the last person who is mentioned there, had that person not been very responsible.” The Health Ministry data showed that fewer than 1,000 people were accessing vaccines per day in the country, with about 47.1 per cent of the population fully vaccinated.
Deyalsingh said people should not let the Christmas period be a deterrent for them to get vaccine boosters.
“As a matter of fact, because you are in supermarkets, out shopping, and Christmas activities that you would not normally see, it is more imperative that you get your booster according to the schedule that we have put out.
“Vaccinate this Christmas. I will lead by example and have no Christmas activities in my home. This is a time for all of us to be as quiet and vigilant as possible, and to protect lives this Christmas by being vaccinated and avoiding crowds,” said Deyalsingh.