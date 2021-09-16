Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy has tested positive for Covid-19. The minister, who is vaccinated, was confirmed to be positive, along with members of her family, with the exception of one of her children.
Webster-Roy does most of her ministerial work remotely from Tobago, especially since the start of the pandemic.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced on Tuesday that the whole family of one of his Cabinet colleagues had been isolated after contracting Covid. On Wednesday, Webster-Roy was the only member of the House who was absent. She had sought leave from the Speaker.
All other members of the Government were present to vote on the Draft Elections and Boundaries Commission (Local Government and THA) Tobago Order.
In April of this year, the Prime Minister tested positive while he was in Tobago.