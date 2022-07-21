Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales has described Cedros councillor Shankar Teelucksingh as a “pathological liar and mischief maker”.
The minister was asked by the Express yesterday to comment on Teelucksingh’s claims of an irregular water supply in the Cedros/Icacos area, with some not afforded water for weeks.
Residents of Icacos gathered at the office of Teelucksingh on Tuesday, in protest against what they say has been an insufficient water supply that has spanned the duration of the past three years and left many paying for an external truck-borne supply.
Residents, armed with placards, were accompanied by Teelucksingh as they walked to the office of Point Fortin Mayor Saleena Thomas, calling for action. “We want water now!” they chanted while walking.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, Teelucksingh said many had grown frustrated by a lack of timely responses from the authorities in dealing with the regularisation of the supply within the Cedros/Icacos area.
Since residents’ protest action in May, which called for increased supplies, he said truck-borne supplies had returned for a matter of weeks but were then again cut off. In lieu of a normalised pipe-borne supply, he said residents who had previously been afforded a 12-hour interval supply had not seen water for weeks.
“After the protests in May when the residents protested a lack of water supply, the WASA chose to have truck-borne supply to help some of the residents. The truck-borne supply was limited and only lasted for a couple weeks.
“Some of the residents had arrears in their bills, did not receive a truck-borne supply and had to pay out of their pockets, so it was like paying your bills and buying your water.
“Up to today, lower Icacos is still suffering from a lack of a pipe-borne supply and we have other residents who had a 12-hour supply having no supply,” he said.
Teelucksingh attributed this to a combination of improper engineering and political discrimination that averted supply to other nearby areas like Point Fortin. This, he said, was a matter of grave concern.
He called for a response from the WASA, Gonzales and Richards.
“I am calling for the minister and the board of directors of WASA to put the necessary resources in the Granville water treatment plant to increase input and to have a proper distribution plan in Cedros so everyone can benefit from whatever little we have.
“We are in a pandemic and we continue to have public health issues. With a pipe-borne supply, people who are unemployed or fired are trying to make (an) honest day’s living and have proper amenities for their families.
“I am calling for the administration to have the proper amenities for not only the PNM or UNC... put aside the politics and see the people,” he said.
Gonzales: Lies and propaganda
Contacted for a response yesterday, Minister Gonzales condemned Teelucksingh’s claims, referring to him as a “pathological liar and a mischief maker”.
Gonzales said he had been following the situation in Cedros/Icacos and WASA had been in the area improving its infrastructure and attempting to boost water to end-point communities.
He said last week a new booster was installed in the area and, as a result, many who had not seen a regular supply started receiving water.
He added WASA was working to improve the supply by identifying new wells to meet demands and that Teelucksingh was aware of this.
“He is deliberately spreading lies and mischief in the media, hoping to mislead the citizens... WASA is busy working on other initiatives to improve supply, including identifying new wells to increase water production, etc, to meet the demand/supply deficits which plagued the areas for years.
“This councillor is aware of all these initiatives. WASA officials have been in contact with him and he is not unaware,” he said.
Gonzales said some areas receive 24/7 supplies from the Granville Station; and to facilitate a more equitable supply, he said adjustments were made to the existing schedule, with water being instead available every nine days.
He said Teelucksingh knew the distribution system was being managed to remove inequitable distribution.
“He knows that and he knows that WASA is managing the distribution system to remove the inequitable distribution of water to ensure that all customers in that zone have a good and reasonable supply.
“He prefers to play petty and cheap politics to maintain the status quo, and is using the media to spread lies and propaganda. I condemn his vile and reckless behaviour, and I encourage the Authority to press on with its work until everyone in that community gets a decent supply of water and to ignore this political charlatan,” Gonzales said.
He also said he was informed that the attempted vandalism of the newly installed booster was politically motivated.
“So, again, I publicly accuse this councillor of creating public mischief and being a diabolical liar!” he said.
Teelucksingh:Engineering flaw
Asked about the issues raised by Gonzales, Teelucksingh said Gonzales was referring to the affected residents as liars.
“He is saying that the residents are lying because I only represent what the people say with the evidence that they are paying a bill, with no supplies. So who is lying now?” he said.
The recently installed booster, he said, had not created a regular supply for those in the extremities. The booster was a previously decommissioned booster that was now attached to a line and not a reservoir, he added.
This, he said, was an engineering flaw that Gonzales did not understand.
“A booster station has to have a reservoir. The engineer recommended a booster on a line so there is not enough volume in the eight-inch or 12-inch line to have the pressure increase.
“The engineering part of it, a booster station sounds good. But if you don’t have a reservoir with the required volume to reach, you will not get to your expected point.
“I can tell you that I have an engineering background. If you don’t have an engineering background, you will wholeheartedly believe what your people are telling you,” he said.
“Who is the liar in this process?... He fails to understand people are suffering in this country while he is swimming in a pool and people are struggling to get basic amenities. I had to go and give our water bottles to people, mothers who can’t afford to buy a bottle of water.
“What has he been doing? He is calling us liars? There is a God above and they will have to pay the price. While they throw money under false pretences and say they are representing people and using State resources to comfort yourself and your family,” Teelucksingh said.
WASA: Reduced production
Contacted yesterday, the Water and Sewerage Authority referred to a statement released on July 12 which stated the Authority is working to address water-supply issues. The lack of supply, it said, was a result of reduced production at the Granville Well #17.
Truck-borne supplies were available, while long-term solutions were being developed, it said.
“The Authority wishes to assure customers in the Icacos area that it will be undertaking several short- to long-term measures, over the coming weeks and months, in order to improve production and boost pressures to the area.
“The Authority apologises to customers for any inconvenience caused and assures that it will continue to liaise with parliamentary and local government representatives for the area, regarding the issues impacting their service, as well as providing a supplementary truck-borne service as required,” it said.