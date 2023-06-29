It was a hair-raising experience for 23 pupils of Trinity College, Moka, Maraval, on Tuesday, when they were blocked from crossing the stage to receive their certificates with the rest of their classmates because their hairstyles were deemed to be in breach of school rules.
Photographs of the boys’ hairstyles were shared on social media and the post garnered hundreds of comments, with the majority of people calling for an end to the “archaic” school rules, criticising the school for “segregating” the boys and accusing the school of racism.
The uproar caught the attention of Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby Dolly, who in a statement on her personal Facebook page described the matter as “unfortunate and regrettable”.
“From the accounts received, the rules of the school relevant to the required dress code for the graduation ceremony were reiterated to both students and parents. Therefore, it seems clear that those who did not conform were, or should have been aware of their breach,” she said.
Gadsby-Dolly said however that the question of the suitability of the graduation ceremony as a forum to enforce the rules of a school was a valid one.
She also said the time had come for a conversation on the standardisation of rules and the removal of subjectivity regarding school hairstyles, especially for male pupils.
She said based on the Ministry of Education’s discussions with stakeholders, decisions will be taken for implementation in the upcoming academic year in September.
According to Trinity College’s rule book, male pupils must wear their hair “short, neat and appropriate for school, as determined by the College”.
The school’s governing body is chaired by Dean of the Holy Trinity Cathedral Rev Shelley-Ann Tenia, who could not be reached for comment yesterday.
Boys ‘segregated’
Trinity College’s graduation ceremony for Forms Five and Six pupils was held at the All Saints Anglican Church on Tuesday morning.
On Tuesday afternoon, a photograph of 13 pupils of the school with varying neatly combed hairstyles was circulated on Facebook, with a caption chiding the school for its action.
The post claimed that the boys were segregated and “ushered and rushed in through the side entrance like slaves” because of their hair.
“These students’ names were not called to receive their certificates because of their hair. These students were shunned to the side of the church behind a wall because of their hair. Those students who were called to receive their certificates, by accident, as the teacher probably forgot to blacklist them, were told to ‘go back and sit down because you’re not going up there’ because of their hair,” the post said.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Salene Griffith, a parent who attended the graduation ceremony, said before the graduation ceremony began, 23 boys with cornrows and other hairstyles were made to enter the side of the church and sit behind a wall.
She said other boys, including her son who has a short Afro hairstyle, were allowed to enter the church’s main entrance.
She said the uproar in the church began during the distribution of certificates.
Griffith said some parents began shouting and voicing their concerns on realising that their children were omitted from the list and not called to receive their certificates.
She said her son’s name was not called, but she was later told it was omitted in error.
It was at this point that the school’s principal, Ann Niles, and Rev Tenia tried to call the proceedings to order.
In a video circulating on social media, Niles is heard saying that since last year the school had been trying to deal with the issue of hairstyle breaches.
She said notices were also sent to parents and pupils over the past weeks.
“And to the student who this morning said the words to me, ‘Miss, why am I cutting my hair for one day?’ And my response to him was, ‘You were expected more than a year ago to address your hairstyle’. So parents, in terms of how you feel...I want you to multiply that by over a year what we have been trying to address,” she said as people shouted in the background.
In another video, Tenia is heard chiding parents for their behaviour.
“In this moment, we are demonstrating the worst kind of leadership. The reality is for all of us who are adults in this place that there are rules and expectations everywhere,” she said.
She said even at Government agencies, people were not allowed to enter if their shoulders were not covered.
Tenia said while she agreed that young people should stand up for a cause, it must be the “right cause” that is in line with discipline.
“I understand, for those who find themselves in the position, that it is disheartening and it is upsetting and vexatious. I get it...but I do have a difficulty with the disrespect and disregard to this assembly and to this Church and these proceedings,” she said.
She said if parents felt they could not remain at the ceremony and be respectful, they were free to leave through the Church’s three available exits.
Gadsby-Dolly’s full
statement on the issue
The situation that unfolded at the 2023 Graduation Ceremony of Trinity College, Moka, was unfortunate and regrettable.
Having had the benefit of perusing reports from various perspectives on the matter, it is clear that regardless of where blame may or may not be apportioned, the graduating students of Trinity College, and in particular a group of young men, had a negative experience on a day which would have been anticipated and planned for as a highlight of their Secondary School experience.
From the accounts received, the rules of the school relevant to the required dress code for the Graduation Ceremony were reiterated to both students and parents. Therefore, it seems clear that those who did not conform were, or should have been aware of their breach.
However, the question of the suitability of the Graduation Ceremony as a forum to enforce the rules of a school, from which students were actively graduating, is a valid one.
Regardless of one’s emotional and visceral response to this issue, it is a fact that societal order depends on rule-keeping, and that is a critical facet of the education schools are meant to impart. No matter how non-conformist one’s outlook, we all follow some rule or the other—for example, driving on the authorised side of the road.
Therefore, the practice of adherence to school rules is important, and where there are divergent views, dialogue, rather than open confrontation, should be encouraged; especially in a school setting.
Yet another critical conversation arises out of these circumstances, which speaks to the standardisation of the rules and removal of subjectivity which surrounds school hairstyles, especially for male students.
The time for this conversation in Trinidad and Tobago has come, and decisions will be taken for implementation in the upcoming Academic Year, based on the Ministry of Education’s discussions with our valued stakeholders.