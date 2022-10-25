JUST over two weeks after an initial crack in the roadway at Skinner Trace, Siparia, where more than 100 residents live, several portions of the road have crumbled and slipped and are deemed impassable to vehicular traffic.
Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan visited the area yesterday with a team from the ministry’s Highways Division and promised that work would commence immediately to repair the crumbling road.
Sinanan said the first plan of action is to “shore up” or reinforce the area which connects onto SS Erin Road, which is a major thoroughfare for thousands of commuters.
Sinanan jumped over the cracked asphalt left by the land slippage, which worsened over the weekend, and met with some residents.
The minister said he had received an engineer’s report when the major land movement started three weeks ago.
“A lot of water saturated the area over a period of time. I was told that there was a (water) leak at the top (of the road). Some of the houses do not have proper guttering and that adds to the problem.
“The engineers will come in and look at how we can, first, reinforce this trace and get it back and running, and divert the water.
“It is something that must be done immediately because the way the water is flowing, if we allow it to remain, it will do more harm.
“These are some of the disasters that happen with this sort of weather pattern,” he said.
Sinanan said while Skinner Trace fell under the remit of the Siparia Regional Corporation, the scope of the works could not be left to that corporation alone.
He said he intended to discuss the issue with Minster of Local Government Faris Al-Rawi and “come up with a plan”.
He added that he would also speak to Minster of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales about increasing the lighting in the alternative roads for commuters.
Jason Ali, local government councillor for Siparia West/Fyzabad, who was present at the visit, asked that the road repairs be done quickly.
Ali added that there is an alternative route for commuters and suggested that should be fixed while the ministry worked on Skinner Trace.